Update: Bulgarians on Hijacked Ships 'Galaxy Leader' and 'Ruen' Safe and Well

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, provided reassurance regarding the condition of Bulgarians aboard the hijacked ships "Galaxy Leader" and "Ruen". According to Gabriel, the Bulgarian crew members are in good condition and are being treated as guests by their captors.

Gabriel addressed the specific situation surrounding the "Galaxy Leader", highlighting ongoing negotiations to secure the release of prisoners and meet the demands of the hijackers. She emphasized the collaborative effort involving various countries, regional partners, and international allies to facilitate the safe return of Bulgarian nationals.

"We are constantly in contact, exchanging information, and prepared to take action at any moment," Gabriel stated, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being and eventual repatriation of the affected Bulgarians.

The hijacking of the "Galaxy Leader" and "Ruen" has sparked concerns over the safety of crew members and heightened diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.