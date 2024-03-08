Update: Bulgarians on Hijacked Ships 'Galaxy Leader' and 'Ruen' Safe and Well

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 17:33
Bulgaria: Update: Bulgarians on Hijacked Ships 'Galaxy Leader' and 'Ruen' Safe and Well

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, provided reassurance regarding the condition of Bulgarians aboard the hijacked ships "Galaxy Leader" and "Ruen". According to Gabriel, the Bulgarian crew members are in good condition and are being treated as guests by their captors.

Gabriel addressed the specific situation surrounding the "Galaxy Leader", highlighting ongoing negotiations to secure the release of prisoners and meet the demands of the hijackers. She emphasized the collaborative effort involving various countries, regional partners, and international allies to facilitate the safe return of Bulgarian nationals.

"We are constantly in contact, exchanging information, and prepared to take action at any moment," Gabriel stated, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being and eventual repatriation of the affected Bulgarians.

The hijacking of the "Galaxy Leader" and "Ruen" has sparked concerns over the safety of crew members and heightened diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gabriel, Bulgarians, hijacked, ships

Related Articles:

The Denkov-Gabriel Duo Outlined Government's 9-Month Scorecard Amid Criticism

In an elaborate press briefing that lasted for more than two hours, the departing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel provided a comprehensive account of their administration's journey through the initial nine months in

Politics | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 08:00

Deputy PM Gabriel Urges Gender Pay Equality at EmpowerHer 2024

Addressing the EmpowerHer 2024: Elevate to Excellence Conference, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel emphasized the crucial need to prioritize women's contributions and leadership in fostering an innovative ecosystem suppor

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 14:06

GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Begin Negotiations for Coalition Governance Soon

"We Continue the Change" has extended an invitation to GERB for negotiations on governance following the recent rotation of power

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:13

Denkov and Gabriel Optimistic About Coalition Talks Amidst Proposed Agreement

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed his intention to withhold commentary on GERB's proposed coalition agreement until he has thoroughly reviewed it

Politics | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 15:45

Study: Bulgarians Listen To Pop-Folk The Most

Bulgarians listen to pop and pop-folk music the most, according to a study by the Bulgarian Association of Music Producers (BAMP), cited by BTA

Society | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:38

Bulgaria Considers Freezing Assets of Russian Cultural Center in Sofia

The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has stated that the accounts of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia could potentially be frozen, pending approval from the ministry

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Todor Tagarev: Bulgaria Sends 7,000+ Tons Of Military Aid To Ukraine

Bulgaria has emerged as a key contributor to Ukraine's defense efforts, providing substantial military aid amidst escalating tensions in the region

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 16:20

Sweden's Military Might: A Key Asset for NATO's Security Strategy

Sweden's decision to pursue NATO membership is underscored by its robust military-industrial complex and modernized defense capabilities

Politics » Defense | March 8, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria to Nominate Kristalina Georgieva for Second Term as IMF Managing Director

Bulgaria is gearing up to nominate Kristalina Georgieva for a second term as the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Dimitar Radev, the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 14:20

Deputy PM Gabriel Urges Gender Pay Equality at EmpowerHer 2024

Addressing the EmpowerHer 2024: Elevate to Excellence Conference, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel emphasized the crucial need to prioritize women's contributions and leadership in fostering an innovative ecosystem suppor

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 14:06

Borissov Wants Different Finance Minister: Petkov Urges Respectful Negotiations

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has confirmed that negotiations between his party and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) will commence tomorrow at 18:00

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:16

Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament Extends International Women's Day Greetings

The commencement of the plenary session saw Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Chairman of the National Assembly, offering warm greetings in honor of International Women's Day

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria