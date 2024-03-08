Sofia Girl's Narrow Escape: Kidnappers Apprehended

Police in Sofia have apprehended two individuals, aged 22 and 25, in connection with the abduction of a minor girl, as reported by her mother. Law enforcement authorities have successfully traced the whereabouts of the vehicle used by the kidnappers.
In a fortunate turn of events, the young girl was able to flee with the assistance of a bystander. As authorities conducted their search, the suspects fell into a police operation. Both men have been formally charged and remanded into custody.
