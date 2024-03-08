Sofia Girl's Narrow Escape: Kidnappers Apprehended

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 16:24
Bulgaria: Sofia Girl's Narrow Escape: Kidnappers Apprehended @Pixabay

Police in Sofia have apprehended two individuals, aged 22 and 25, in connection with the abduction of a minor girl, as reported by her mother. Law enforcement authorities have successfully traced the whereabouts of the vehicle used by the kidnappers.

In a fortunate turn of events, the young girl was able to flee with the assistance of a bystander. As authorities conducted their search, the suspects fell into a police operation. Both men have been formally charged and remanded into custody.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kidnapping, sofia, police, girl

Related Articles:

Night of Turmoil: Migrant Strife Leads to Street Battles in Sofia!

Last night there was a troubling incident on Sofia's "Vitosha" Boulevard, a mass fight erupted, leaving participants injured and raising concerns among local residents and authorities

Society » Incidents | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 08:15

Outrage in Sofia: Migrants Allegedly Attack Youngsters in Violent Encounter!

A post circulating on social media platforms accompanied by a video has stirred controversy, alleging an attack on young boys and a girl in the heart of Sofia

Society » Incidents | March 8, 2024, Friday // 19:11

Calls for Enhanced Women's Rights: Marches in Sofia and Plovdiv

Sofia's city center will once again be the venue for the Eighth Annual March for Women's Rights, starting at 6 p.m. from the pylons of the National Palace of Culture (NDK)

Society | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:26

Sofia's Air Pollution Crisis: High Nitrous Oxide Levels Detected

Recent research conducted by the ecological association "For the Earth" has shed light on concerning levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution in Sofia

Society » Health | March 8, 2024, Friday // 09:23

German Experts Confirm High Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia

Recent measurements conducted by a team of experts, led by renowned air quality specialist Dr. Axel Friedrich, have revealed alarming levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution in Sofia

Society » Health | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:49

Andrea Bocelli Celebrates 30 Years of his Career with Concert in Sofia

Maestro Andrea Bocelli will perform at Vasil Levski Stadium on September 14th.

Society | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 14:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Fatal Stabbing in Dobrich: Mentally Ill Suspect Detained

Tragedy struck in Dobrich as a fatal stabbing occurred in St. George town park late yesterday evening

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:36

Survey Unveils Troubling Reality: One in Five Bulgarians Knows a Domestic Violence Victim

A recent survey conducted by Gallup and commissioned by BNT has shed light on the pervasive issue of domestic violence in Bulgaria, revealing troubling statistics regarding its prevalence and impact

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:25

Bulgarian Pop Star Zhana Bergendorff Detained by the Police

Renowned Bulgarian singer Zhana Bergendorff, aged 38, found herself in legal trouble yet again after a recent incident in Sofia

Crime | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08

Search for Missing Ivana from Dupnitsa Persists with Police and Gendarmerie Efforts

The search for 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa enters another day with dedicated efforts from police and gendarmerie personnel in the field

Crime | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 14:17

9 Days Without A Trace Of 17-Year-Old Ivana Georgieva From Dupnitsa

The search for the Bulgarian girl in Dupnitsa and the surrounding area continues for another day

Crime | March 1, 2024, Friday // 09:50

Police Seize Massive Contraband Rakia Haul in Silistra Region

Law enforcement officials have intercepted a significant quantity of illicit rakia, totaling over 1,000 liters, in a village located in the Silistra region

Crime | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 18:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria