Todor Tagarev: Bulgaria Sends 7,000+ Tons Of Military Aid To Ukraine
Bulgaria has emerged as a key contributor to Ukraine's defense efforts, providing substantial military aid amidst escalating tensions in the region. Outgoing Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev recently disclosed that over 7,000 tons of material resources, including millions of ammunition and over 140 machines, have been extended to Ukraine in support of its security needs.
Speaking during a review of the cabinet's activities over the past nine months, Tagarev discussed Bulgaria's efforts to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities. Notably, Bulgaria's Parliament, defying the president's veto, authorized the provision of armored transport equipment to Ukraine free of charge. These machines, originally designated for Bulgaria's Internal Troops, found a new purpose in aiding Ukraine's defense efforts.
Despite initial skepticism regarding the utility of the provided equipment, Tagarev emphasized its potential value under specific conditions for the Ukrainian army. Moreover, he reaffirmed Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine, citing it as a top priority for both the cabinet and the National Assembly.
Tagarev elaborated that Bulgaria's substantial military aid to Ukraine, as highlighted by Boyko Borisov the previous day, underscores the nation's significant contributions, surpassing even those of larger and wealthier European countries.
Todor Tagarev explained that his aspiration, backed by parliamentary support, is to obtain an additional one billion BGN beyond the approved budget. This funding will be allocated towards expediting the rearmament process of the army.
Beyond military assistance, Tagarev emphasized the importance of enhancing the social status and training conditions for defense personnel, aiming to attract more young individuals to the military profession. Furthermore, he stressed the need to enhance the competitiveness of Bulgaria's defense industry, advocating for its integration into the broader European and Euro-Atlantic defense technological landscape.
