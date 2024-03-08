Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Spells Ahead

Planning your activities for March 9-10? Here's what you need to know about the weather forecast across Bulgaria.

March 9: Overcast Morning with Clearing in Afternoon

On March 9, expect an overcast but mostly dry morning across most parts of Bulgaria. However, there will be clearing in the North and East regions as the day progresses. The wind will be light, predominantly east-southeasterly. Temperatures will range from minus 1 to plus 4 degrees Celsius in most areas, with lows around 0 degrees Celsius in Sofia. Highs will reach between 8 to 13 degrees Celsius in most parts, peaking around 10 degrees Celsius in Sofia.

Black Sea Coast: The morning will be cloudy and foggy, followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. Expect light winds, mainly east-southeasterly, with highs around 8-9 degrees Celsius. Seawater temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius.

Mountains: The mountains will experience mostly cloudy conditions with patches of light snow showers. Winds will be light west-southwesterly, becoming moderate northwesterly in high-altitude parts of Mt Rila and Mt Pirin. Highs will be around 4 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and around minus 1 degree Celsius at 2,000 meters.

March 10: Mostly Sunny with Afternoon Clouds

March 10 promises mostly sunny skies with pockets of morning fog in lowlands. However, cloud cover will increase in the afternoon. Winds will be south-southwesterly, up to moderate strength. Lows will range from minus 2 to plus 3 degrees Celsius, while highs will soar between 13 to 18 degrees Celsius in most areas, and between 8 to 12 degrees Celsius along the Black Sea coast.