EU Tourism Makes a Comeback in 2023 - Bulgaria Sees Surge in Tourists

Business » TOURISM | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 8, 2024, Friday // 15:38
Eurostat's latest data unveiled a promising trend in the European Union's tourism sector, indicating a robust recovery from the shadows cast by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report released on Friday, the total number of nights spent in tourist accommodations across the EU soared to nearly 3 billion in 2023. This marks a noteworthy 6.1% surge compared to the previous year and a commendable 1.4% uptick from pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019.

In Bulgaria, the tourism landscape is showing signs of resilience and growth. Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, the country witnessed an 11.1% increase in overnight stays in tourist accommodations in 2023 compared to the previous year. However, it's noteworthy that these numbers have yet to fully rebound to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, with a slight decline of 1.1% still evident, as per Eurostat's findings.

The allure of Bulgaria as a tourist destination remains strong, with over 26.86 million tourist nights recorded in 2023. International visitors contributed significantly to this figure, accounting for over 14.55 million nights, while domestic tourists also played a substantial role, contributing more than 12.31 million nights.

Analyzing the data monthly provides further insights into the fluctuating nature of tourism. In October 2023, Bulgaria witnessed a decline in tourist nights to 1,066,642, a stark contrast from the peak season witnessed in August, where a record-breaking 6,329,576 nights were recorded. Such variations highlight the seasonal patterns and dynamics within the tourism industry.

Spain, France, Germany, and Italy emerged as the frontrunners in terms of the absolute number of nights spent in tourist accommodations in 2023. With Spain leading the pack with 464.17 million nights, closely followed by France, Germany, and Italy, these destinations continue to attract a significant influx of visitors, contributing to the overall recovery of the EU tourism sector.

