Bulgaria to Nominate Kristalina Georgieva for Second Term as IMF Managing Director
Bulgaria is gearing up to nominate Kristalina Georgieva for a second term as the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Dimitar Radev, the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) and the governor of the IMF for Bulgaria. Radev's statement underscores Georgieva's stellar reputation and accomplishments during her tenure at the IMF, highlighting her pivotal role in supporting global economies amidst significant challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis.
Radev expressed widespread support among IMF member countries for Georgieva's reappointment, citing her strong leadership and effective management of the institution's initiatives. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's endorsement of Georgieva further solidifies her standing as a preferred candidate for a second term.
In a telephone conversation between Radev and Georgieva, the possibility of her nomination for a second term was discussed, with Georgieva expressing her willingness to continue serving as the IMF's managing director, contingent upon the support of IMF members. Radev affirmed that the Bulgarian authorities are actively engaging with European partners to align on a common vision for Georgieva's nomination in accordance with the IMF's selection process.
Georgieva's potential reappointment reflects the confidence placed in her leadership and expertise by both Bulgarian authorities and the international community. As discussions progress, Bulgaria remains committed to advocating for Georgieva's candidacy and securing the necessary backing from IMF members to ensure a smooth nomination process.
