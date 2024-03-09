Deputy PM Gabriel Urges Gender Pay Equality at EmpowerHer 2024

Addressing the EmpowerHer 2024: Elevate to Excellence Conference, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel emphasized the crucial need to prioritize women's contributions and leadership in fostering an innovative ecosystem supportive of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria (AmCham), the event celebrated the women who empower, unite, and elevate knowledge, skills, and perspectives, showcasing the transformative power of the entrepreneurial spirit combined with inspiration, aspiration, and feminine power.

The EmpowerHer initiative, launched in 2022 by various American Chambers of Commerce in Europe and the U.S. Department of Commerce, aims to enhance women's economic empowerment in the workplace and promote female entrepreneurship.

Gabriel highlighted the persistent gender pay gap and stressed that empowering women is not only a moral imperative for a fair and inclusive society but also a driver for increased productivity and economic growth. Citing data showing that companies with female CEOs outperform their male-run counterparts in returns, she underscored the economic benefits of gender diversity in leadership roles.

The Deputy PM outlined key strategies for advancing women's entrepreneurship, including raising awareness, publicizing the achievements of innovative women, linking education with entrepreneurship, strategic investments, and facilitating access to capital. She committed to addressing these challenges during her tenure.

AmCham Bulgaria CEO Ivan Mihaylov reaffirmed the Chamber's commitment to promoting equality, inclusion, and non-discrimination in all aspects of business and society.

The conference featured panel discussions and fireside chats with prominent figures from various sectors. The "EmpowerBank - Lead and Inspire" panel included representatives from IBM Bulgaria, MSD Bulgaria, Prestige-96 AD, and the Board Member EFF. A Fireside Chat titled "Women Beyond Success" involved the Innovation and Growth Minister, Milena Stoycheva, and the Executive Director of UniCredit Bulbank Bulgaria.

Additionally, experts from across Europe participated in discussions on "INVEST’HER: Transforming Investment for Women in Entrepreneurship," highlighting the importance of tailored investment strategies to support women-led businesses.