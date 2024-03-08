European Commission President Announces Launch of Humanitarian Sea Corridor to Gaza

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 13:24
Bulgaria: European Commission President Announces Launch of Humanitarian Sea Corridor to Gaza

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed today in Cyprus the anticipated activation of a humanitarian sea corridor between Cyprus and Gaza, involving collaboration among the EU, US, and UAE. Von der Leyen disclosed that a trial run of food aid organized by the charitable organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) and backed by the United Arab Emirates is slated to depart Cyprus from the port of Larnaca as early as Friday.

This development follows President Joe Biden's recent announcement during his annual address, wherein he pledged to establish a floating port in the waters off Gaza to accommodate large vessels, given the absence of a deep-water port in the territory. However, Biden emphasized the necessity of a ceasefire before proceeding with this initiative. Adding to this commitment, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron declared on Friday the UK's commitment to collaborate with the US and other partner nations to establish a maritime humanitarian corridor.

The proposed sea corridor holds significant promise in facilitating the delivery of crucial aid to Gaza, where the humanitarian situation remains dire amidst ongoing conflicts and political tensions. As international efforts converge to address the urgent needs of the region, the activation of the humanitarian sea corridor represents a tangible step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the crisis.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ursula von der Leyen, humanitarian, Gaza, corridor

Related Articles:

China Advocates UN Membership for Palestine Amid Gaza Conflict

China has voiced robust backing for Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel in Gaza

World | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:08

Urgent Warning from WHO: Children Starving in Northern Gaza

Children in northern Gaza are succumbing to hunger, according to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30

Israel Accepts US Cease-Fire Proposal For Gaza

Israel has agreed to a cease-fire proposal brokered by the United States for the Gaza Strip

World | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 09:47

US Blocks UN Resolution on Gaza Convoy Tragedy

In a move that has sparked controversy and drawn widespread attention

World | March 1, 2024, Friday // 09:16

Death Toll Climbs in Gaza Exceeding 30,000

The health authorities in Gaza have reported that the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict with Israel has surpassed 30,000

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:34

Journalists Demand Unrestricted Access to Gaza for Foreign Media

A coalition of over 50 journalists, primarily representing British media outlets, has issued an open plea to both Israel and Egypt, advocating for unrestricted entry to Gaza for foreign journalists

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

French Troops Prepare for High-Intensity Conflict Amid Rising Tensions with Russia

French troops are undergoing rigorous training for a potential high-intensity conflict against a formidable adversary capable of matching their firepower

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 14:26

Bulgaria's European Election Prospects: Five Parties Set for MEPs Amid Low Turnout

As the European elections loom, recent polling data suggests that five Bulgarian parties are poised to secure representation in the European Parliament

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:43

Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Admission: No Timetable Set

Discussions regarding the full entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area continue without a clear timetable

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:33

Strike Wave Hits Germany: Travel Chaos and Economic Woes Intensify

Germany was plunged into disarray on Thursday as strikes erupted across multiple fronts, disrupting travel plans for millions and compounding the economic challenges of a nation already mired in recession

World » EU | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Mariya Gabriel Advocates for Schengen Entry to Bolster Bulgaria's Border Security

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel, emphasized the urgency of Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, particularly by land, to enhance migration management capabilities

World » EU | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:25

EPP Urges Austria to Support Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Accession

Manfred Weber, the chairman of the European People's Party (EPP), emphasized the urgency of Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen Area

World » EU | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria