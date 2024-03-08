Fatal Stabbing in Dobrich: Mentally Ill Suspect Detained

Tragedy struck in Dobrich as a fatal stabbing occurred in St. George town park late yesterday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a 56-year-old man, while another individual sustained injuries to the hand.

Reports indicate that the attack was allegedly carried out by a 32-year-old man who had previously undergone treatment at a state psychiatric hospital in Karvuna. The suspect had received six months of treatment at the facility following pre-trial proceedings last year.

District prosecutor Radoslav Buchchev confirmed the detention of the suspect and revealed initial details surrounding the incident. The injured victim, who reported the attack, provided critical information to authorities.

Investigations into the incident are currently underway by the District and District Prosecutor's Offices in Dobrich. Further updates and detailed information are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.