Survey Unveils Troubling Reality: One in Five Bulgarians Knows a Domestic Violence Victim

A recent survey conducted by Gallup and commissioned by BNT has shed light on the pervasive issue of domestic violence in Bulgaria, revealing troubling statistics regarding its prevalence and impact.
The survey indicates that a staggering one in five individuals in the country knows at least one woman who is a victim of domestic violence. This harrowing statistic underscores the widespread nature of the problem, dispelling the notion that domestic violence is merely a private matter.
Furthermore, the survey highlights the alarming prevalence of mental harassment within households. Approximately one in four respondents disclosed that they are aware of at least one woman enduring mental harassment, while nearly one-tenth reported knowing men subjected to similar abuse at home. Shockingly, around 12 out of 100 respondents acknowledged knowing a child experiencing mental abuse within their family environment.
“Thirty-three out of 100 women say that they know a person who has been or is being subjected to mental harassment and domestic violence. A similar question was asked 10 years ago and there 10% of Bulgarians answered that they knew. This shows not that the problem with domestic violence has decreased, but that the topic is becoming less and less taboo in society”, commented Yanitsa Petkova, a political scientist from Gallup, on “Denyat zapochva” BNT.
Nevertheless, Petkova emphasized that Bulgaria's deeply entrenched patriarchal family structure continues to hinder open dialogue about domestic problems. Many individuals still hesitate to speak out about the challenges they face at home, perpetuating a culture of silence and secrecy.
