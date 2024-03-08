Borissov Wants Different Finance Minister: Petkov Urges Respectful Negotiations
Update: Bulgarians on Hijacked Ships 'Galaxy Leader' and 'Ruen' Safe and Well
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, provided reassurance regarding the condition of Bulgarians aboard the hijacked ships "Galaxy Leader" and "Ruen"
Todor Tagarev: Bulgaria Sends 7,000+ Tons Of Military Aid To Ukraine
Bulgaria has emerged as a key contributor to Ukraine's defense efforts, providing substantial military aid amidst escalating tensions in the region
Sweden's Military Might: A Key Asset for NATO's Security Strategy
Sweden's decision to pursue NATO membership is underscored by its robust military-industrial complex and modernized defense capabilities
Bulgaria to Nominate Kristalina Georgieva for Second Term as IMF Managing Director
Bulgaria is gearing up to nominate Kristalina Georgieva for a second term as the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Dimitar Radev, the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)
Deputy PM Gabriel Urges Gender Pay Equality at EmpowerHer 2024
Addressing the EmpowerHer 2024: Elevate to Excellence Conference, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel emphasized the crucial need to prioritize women's contributions and leadership in fostering an innovative ecosystem suppor
Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament Extends International Women's Day Greetings
The commencement of the plenary session saw Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Chairman of the National Assembly, offering warm greetings in honor of International Women's Day