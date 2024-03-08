Borissov Wants Different Finance Minister: Petkov Urges Respectful Negotiations

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has confirmed that negotiations between his party and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) will commence tomorrow at 18:00, with discussions continuing into Sunday. The focus of these talks will revolve around governance matters following the rotation of cabinets, including topics such as regulatory issues and judicial reform.

Borissov outlined that once an understanding is reached with WCC-DB, further decisions will be made in the coming days. He reiterated that Mariya Gabriel will play a pivotal role in determining which ministers can continue in their roles post-rotation.

In discussing potential ministerial appointments, Borissov expressed reservations about Asen Vassilev remaining as Minister of Finance. However, he deferred the final decision to Gabriel, highlighting her responsibility in the matter.

Addressing concerns about regulatory bodies, Borissov proposed an unconventional arrangement where GERB would retain all ministers except for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with regulatory positions to be filled exclusively by WCC-DB appointees.

"GERB takes all the ministers, we give them the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and let's vote on the regulators only with their people".

Borissov also clarified that discussions with WCC-DB are exclusive, emphasizing that there will be no engagement with DPS to prevent any disruptions in the negotiation process.

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of WCC, responded to Boyko Borissov's remarks by urging him to refrain from using derogatory language and instead focus on constructive negotiation. Petkov emphasized the importance of direct engagement in discussions rather than resorting to public statements through the media.

Petkov stressed the need for respectful dialogue and expressed readiness to engage in negotiations with Borissov or Mariya Gabriel, emphasizing the absurdity of conducting negotiations through the media. He called for Borissov to communicate any concerns directly rather than making public accusations.

Regarding the composition of the cabinet, Petkov underscored the importance of continuing reforms and ensuring the independence of the judiciary and effectiveness of regulatory bodies. He emphasized the need for accountability and emphasized that the government should prioritize the quality of candidates rather than their political affiliations.

Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of DB, drew parallels between Borissov's recent statements and those of President Rumen Radev, highlighting Borissov's critical stance towards the current government. He urged for a focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration to address key issues facing the country.