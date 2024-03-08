Calls for Enhanced Women's Rights: Marches in Sofia and Plovdiv

Sofia's city center will once again be the venue for the Eighth Annual March for Women's Rights, starting at 6 p.m. from the pylons of the National Palace of Culture (NDK). Representatives from various organizations committed to championing the rights of diverse women's groups will deliver speeches during the event.

The primary focus of the march is to demand immediate action against socio-economic disparities, gender-based violence, and discrimination across various spheres of life. Advocates are advocating for the safeguarding of human rights for all women and girls, as well as their political empowerment, including equal representation and participation in governance at all levels.

Similarly, a coordinated march is planned in Plovdiv, echoing the themes of solidarity and advocacy for women's rights and gender equality. Volunteers from Plovdiv and nearby areas are coordinating the event. They previously organized a protest against violence towards women on November 25 under the slogan "Not one more!". They highlight March 8 as a historic day that united feminist movements globally for over a century, advocating for decent living and working conditions for all women.