Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament Extends International Women's Day Greetings

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:03
Bulgaria: Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament Extends International Women's Day Greetings Wikimedia Commons

The commencement of the plenary session saw Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Chairman of the National Assembly, offering warm greetings in honor of International Women's Day.

"Dear colleagues, esteemed ladies, respected Bulgarian women, today, please accept wishes to be happy, proud, and confident. Accept our acknowledgment that you are the more beautiful and better half of the human race, as well as gratitude for all the challenges you endure for it. Happy holiday!"

Joining in the chorus of well-wishes, Korneliya Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, added her voice to the celebration. Ninova expressed, “Happy holiday to all the wonderful Bulgarian women. May you remain in good health, surrounded by love, respected, and always wearing a smile”. As parliamentary proceedings unfolded, Ninova was honored with a bouquet presented by Bogdan Bogdanov, the Minister of Economy and Industry, adding a touch of camaraderie to the day's festivities.

President Rumen Radev also shared his heartfelt wishes for International Women's Day via Facebook: “To all women and mothers, may happiness, love, and appreciation accompany you always, as you continue to be our pillars of support and inspiration”, expressed the nation's leader.

