US and UK Embassies Warn of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Moscow in the Next 48 Hours!

World » RUSSIA | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: US and UK Embassies Warn of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Moscow in the Next 48 Hours! @Pixabay

The US and British embassies in Moscow have issued warnings of potential terrorist attacks targeting large gatherings in the Russian capital. The US Embassy urged American citizens to avoid crowded areas in Moscow over the next 48 hours, citing unspecified extremist threats.

While the embassies did not provide specific details about the nature of the threats or the perpetrators behind them, the advisory underscores heightened security concerns in the region. The UK embassy echoed the US warning, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and caution among its citizens in Moscow, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.

The alerts come in the wake of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announcement on March 7 that it had thwarted a potential terrorist plot by the Islamic State targeting a synagogue in Moscow. According to Russian state news agency TASS, FSB agents neutralized several militants believed to be involved in planning the attack.

Amid escalating security tensions, the US has raised its travel advisory for Russia to Level 4, advising against all travel to the country due to potential unforeseeable consequences. The heightened security measures underscore the need for increased vigilance and caution among foreign nationals in Moscow and highlight ongoing security challenges in the region.

Tags: Moscow, terrorist, US, embassy, british

