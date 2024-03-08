Bulgaria's European Election Prospects: Five Parties Set for MEPs Amid Low Turnout

As the European elections loom, recent polling data suggests that five Bulgarian parties are poised to secure representation in the European Parliament, with a notable increase in support for three of them: "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

According to sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov, who presented findings from a Market Links survey conducted among 1,058 individuals, voter turnout is expected to be considerably lower than in previous elections. With only around 1.8-1.9 million voters anticipated to participate, a stark decline from the 33% turnout in 2019.

While the data indicates a significant portion of undecided voters, estimated at 14-15%, Zhivkov suggests their impact on the final results may be limited. He notes that the European elections typically reflect the national distribution of parliamentary seats, with the current five parties in the National Assembly likely to secure representation.

Of these parties, three have experienced an uptick in support, with "Vazrazhdane" emerging as the sole openly Eurosceptic nationalist force, bolstering its standing in European elections.

What are voters' priorities?

Healthcare – 21%

Fight against corruption – 21%

Education – 20%

Social assistance – 12%

Judicial reform – 10%

Full Schengen membership – 7%

Increasing the defense capabilities of the army - 4%

Development of road and railway infrastructure – 3%

Acceptance of the euro - 2%

Interestingly, while judicial reform ranks among the top priorities, Zhivkov notes a disconnect among voters, with half failing to recognize its integral role in combating corruption effectively.

The 2024 European Parliament election is scheduled to be held on 6 to 9 June 2024. This will be the tenth parliamentary election since the first direct elections in 1979, and the first European Parliament election after Brexit.