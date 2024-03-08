March 8: Bulgarians' Celebration Trends

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:45
Bulgaria: March 8: Bulgarians' Celebration Trends Pixabay

The findings stem from a "Trend" survey commissioned by “24 Chasa”, exploring Bulgarian sentiments and views regarding March 8. According to the sociological agency's research, a significant majority of Bulgarians, accounting for 68%, observe or commemorate March 8.

Conducted from February 7 to February 14, 2024, the survey involved direct semi-structured face-to-face interviews using tablets with a sample group of 1010 individuals aged 18 and above.

Survey findings reveal that March 8 holds a significant place in Bulgarian culture, particularly among women, with 80% expressing a positive sentiment towards the holiday, and 68% feeling especially cherished on this occasion.

This year, the tradition of gifting flowers remains strong, as 67% of respondents plan to present floral arrangements. Notably, this gesture is equally embraced by both men and women. Among those planning to offer flowers, 60% intend to honor their mothers, 37% their spouses or partners, 30% friends, 24% colleagues, and 7% other significant women in their lives.

The survey also reflects diverse perceptions of March 8's significance. While 45% view it primarily as a festive occasion, 32% recognize its broader social importance, with women more inclined towards this viewpoint. Conversely, 16% consider the holiday outdated and irrelevant.

Moreover, the survey highlights differing interpretations of March 8's nature. While 61% regard it as a celebration for all women, 20% perceive it as Mother's Day. Only a minority, 4%, associate it predominantly with the struggle for women's rights, while 9% view it as a relic of socialist ideology.

Regarding its commercial aspect, opinions are split, with 46% believing the holiday is not commercialized, while 29% assert the opposite perspective.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: survey, March 8, Bulgarian, Views

Related Articles:

Rayna Knyaginya: The Embodiment of Bulgarian Courage and Defiance

In the annals of Bulgarian history, few figures shine as brightly as Rayna Knyaginya, a name synonymous with unwavering courage, national pride, and the spirit of resistance against oppression

Society » Culture | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Survey Unveils Troubling Reality: One in Five Bulgarians Knows a Domestic Violence Victim

A recent survey conducted by Gallup and commissioned by BNT has shed light on the pervasive issue of domestic violence in Bulgaria, revealing troubling statistics regarding its prevalence and impact

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:25

Bulgarian Pop Icon Lili Ivanova to Shine Bright in Brussels Concert

Lili Ivanova, the iconic figure of Bulgarian pop music, has graced Brussels with her presence, gearing up for a much-anticipated concert at Flagey, a renowned cultural venue nestled by the scenic lakes of Ixelles in the Belgian capital

Society | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:21

Bulgaria's Political Landscape: Calls for Cabinet Rotation and Electoral Shifts

A recent sociological study conducted by "Alpha Research" sheds light on the complex political sentiments brewing in Bulgaria, revealing a nation at odds with its current leadership and yearning for change

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:12

Bulgarian PM Nikolai Denkov Resigns Abruptly Ahead of Scheduled Date (UPDATED)

In an unexpected move, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has tendered his resignation to the National Assembly, as confirmed by the press center of the Council of Ministers

Politics | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 18:21

Bulgarian Writer Nominated for Prestigious EU Literary Prize!

Todor P. Todorov’s novel “Hagabula” has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature, reported BTA

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Spells Ahead

Planning your activities for March 9-10? Here's what you need to know about the weather forecast across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 8, 2024, Friday // 19:18

Outrage in Sofia: Migrants Allegedly Attack Youngsters in Violent Encounter!

A post circulating on social media platforms accompanied by a video has stirred controversy, alleging an attack on young boys and a girl in the heart of Sofia

Society » Incidents | March 8, 2024, Friday // 19:11

Bulgaria Tops EU Chart for Road Traffic Deaths!

Bulgaria has emerged as the most perilous country for driving in the European Union, with the highest death rate from road traffic accidents

Society » Incidents | March 8, 2024, Friday // 14:31

Unveiling The Independent's 2024 Influence List: Women Changing the World

In honor of International Women’s Day, The Independent unveils its highly anticipated 2024 Influence List, celebrating women who are shaping the world with their remarkable achievements and unwavering determination

Society | March 8, 2024, Friday // 13:03

Calls for Enhanced Women's Rights: Marches in Sofia and Plovdiv

Sofia's city center will once again be the venue for the Eighth Annual March for Women's Rights, starting at 6 p.m. from the pylons of the National Palace of Culture (NDK)

Society | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:26

Sofia's Air Pollution Crisis: High Nitrous Oxide Levels Detected

Recent research conducted by the ecological association "For the Earth" has shed light on concerning levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution in Sofia

Society » Health | March 8, 2024, Friday // 09:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria