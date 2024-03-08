Ukraine Appoints Former Military Chief as Ambassador to UK

World » UKRAINE | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Ukraine Appoints Former Military Chief as Ambassador to UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi

Amidst the ongoing war, Ukraine has made a bold diplomatic move by appointing its former commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as the new ambassador to the United Kingdom. The decision comes a month after Zaluzhnyi was removed from his role as the nation's top military commander, reported Al Jazeera.

According to statements from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the appointment marks a significant shift in diplomatic representation between the two countries. The move follows Ukraine's prolonged absence of an ambassador in the UK since President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed former envoy Vadym Prystaiko in July 2023 after public criticism of the leader.

Zaluzhnyi's tenure as the head of Ukraine's armed forces during the early stages of the conflict with Russia earned him the nickname of the "Iron General" and garnered widespread public support. However, his standing within the administration was tarnished by the collapse of a highly praised counteroffensive and public disagreements with President Zelensky.

Despite his removal from the military leadership, Zaluzhnyi's appointment as ambassador underscores his continued relevance in Ukrainian politics and diplomacy. His selection comes at a critical juncture, coinciding with UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps' visit to Kyiv.

During the meeting, discussions centered on enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities and bolstering its military arsenal. In a statement, President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's defenses and securing vital military support from international allies.

In a significant development, the UK Ministry of Defense announced plans to supply over 10,000 drones to Ukraine to bolster its counteroffensive efforts against Russian aggression. The move highlights the growing solidarity between Ukraine and its Western allies in the face of escalating tensions in the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, ambassador, UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi

Related Articles:

Todor Tagarev: Bulgaria Sends 7,000+ Tons Of Military Aid To Ukraine

Bulgaria has emerged as a key contributor to Ukraine's defense efforts, providing substantial military aid amidst escalating tensions in the region

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 16:20

Putin: The Most Important Thing For A Woman Is Family And The Tireless Care For Children

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Women's Day message sparked controversy as he emphasized the importance of family and motherhood while Russia continues its "military operation" in Ukraine

World » Russia | March 8, 2024, Friday // 09:18

Bulgaria's Borissov Demands Action On Schengen Blockade At EPP Congress

At the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Bucharest, GERB leader Boyko Borissov delivered a compelling address

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Ukrainian Forces Forced to Retreat Amid Delay in Western Military Aid

Amidst a delay in crucial military assistance from Western allies, Ukrainian forces find themselves compelled to withdraw from frontline positions, adopting a defensive stance

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:38

Russia's War in Ukraine Could Last at Least Two More Years!

Lithuanian intelligence agencies have released a report suggesting that Russia has the resources to sustain its military operations in Ukraine for at least two more years

World » Russia | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:09

Macron Urges Courage Amid Russia's Threats: Calls for Resolute Action!

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine's allies, including the Czech Republic, to demonstrate courage in the face of an "unstoppable" Russia,

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 19:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Forces Recapture Tonenkoe Village, Repel Russian Attacks near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian armed forces have successfully pushed Russian occupiers out of the village of Tonenkoe, located west of Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:42

Zelensky's Wife Declines Biden's Invitation Over Navalny Controversy

Reports reveal that Olena Zelensky, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has declined an invitation from US First Lady Jill Biden to attend Congress during President Joe Biden's address

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:32

Ukrainian Forces Forced to Retreat Amid Delay in Western Military Aid

Amidst a delay in crucial military assistance from Western allies, Ukrainian forces find themselves compelled to withdraw from frontline positions, adopting a defensive stance

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:38

Macron Urges Courage Amid Russia's Threats: Calls for Resolute Action!

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine's allies, including the Czech Republic, to demonstrate courage in the face of an "unstoppable" Russia,

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 19:00

Farmers Clash with Police During Warsaw Protest Against Ukrainian Grain (VIDEO)

Tensions erupted in Warsaw as protesting farmers clashed with police in a demonstration against EU climate policies and Ukrainian agricultural imports

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:07

Explosion Near Mitsotakis' Motorcade During Visit to Odеsa!

An explosion rattled the vicinity of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' motorcade in Odesa

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria