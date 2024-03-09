Sofia's Air Pollution Crisis: High Nitrous Oxide Levels Detected

Recent research conducted by the ecological association "For the Earth" has shed light on concerning levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution in Sofia, primarily attributed to traffic emissions. The study, conducted across various locations in the capital, has uncovered stark disparities between the association's findings and those of official monitoring stations managed by the Executive Agency "Environment."

Ivaylo Khlebarov, a representative of "For the Earth," highlighted the discrepancy, noting that official monitoring stations are often situated away from major roadways, resulting in underestimations of pollution levels. Khlebarov emphasized the importance of placing monitoring stations closer to roadways, ideally within 10 meters, to accurately assess pollution from vehicular traffic.

Among the areas displaying the most alarming levels of pollution is the "Alexander Malinov" boulevard in Sofia's "Mladost" district. The majority of measurement points surveyed by the ecological association exceeded the permissible limits, underscoring the urgency of addressing traffic-related emissions in the city.

Responding to the findings, Rumyana Galabova, head of the "Air" department in the Sofia municipality, acknowledged the discrepancies but pointed to data from official monitoring stations indicating a decline in fine dust particle levels since the beginning of the year. Galabova attributed this improvement, in part, to the implementation of a low-emission zone in the city center.

While acknowledging the effectiveness of certain measures, concerns persist regarding the overall air quality in Sofia, particularly in areas adjacent to major thoroughfares. The findings of the study underscore the need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate pollution and safeguard public health in the Bulgarian capital.