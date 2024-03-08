Putin: The Most Important Thing For A Woman Is Family And The Tireless Care For Children

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Women's Day message sparked controversy as he emphasized the importance of family and motherhood while Russia continues its "military operation" in Ukraine. In his address, Putin praised women for their tireless care for children and hailed motherhood as "the incredible destiny of women."

"Dear women, you are capable of transforming the world with your beauty, wisdom, and spiritual generosity," Putin stated in a video message, highlighting the significance of women in society. He emphasized the role of family as the cornerstone of society, stressing the importance of raising children to become successful individuals.

Putin asserted that family interests are an "absolute priority" in Russia and pledged government support for large and young families. He also expressed gratitude to women serving in the military operation zone in Ukraine.

However, Putin's message drew criticism due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, for which he is held responsible. Critics pointed out the irony of Putin's praise for motherhood while Russian forces are involved in a war that has resulted in the deaths of countless sons and mothers.

The juxtaposition of Putin's Women's Day message with the reality of the conflict in Ukraine highlighted the stark contrast between his rhetoric and actions. Despite his call for population growth and support for families, many view Putin's words as hollow amid the devastation caused by the war.