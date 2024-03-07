Parents of Missing Girl from Dupnitsa Make Emotional Plea for Her Return

Dupnitsa Mayor Demands Update on Ivana's Disappearance: 15 Days Without a Trace
It has been 15 days since 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa went missing, with no sign of her whereabouts
In a heart-wrenching plea, the parents of Ivana, a young girl missing from Dupnitsa for 16 days, have appealed for her safe return. With the ground search for Ivana called off two days ago, her parents took to the cameras of BNT to send a heartfelt message to their daughter, urging her to contact them if she sees or hears their plea.
"We've been in the dark for 16 days, we don't know where she is. We hope she's alive and well, if she's looking at us, call me or her father on the phone, we won't scold her for anything," expressed her mother, Maria, with tears in her eyes.
The family is grappling with uncertainty and anguish as they remain clueless about Ivana's whereabouts. Their last contact with her was on February 21, the day before she disappeared. Both parents suspect that Ivana might be feeling angry and hurt, possibly due to bullying from her classmates. They lamented that despite their efforts to seek help from the school principal regarding the bullying issue, no action was taken.
"We assume that Ivana is angry with everyone around her," Maria stated, while her husband expressed frustration over the lack of support from the school in addressing the bullying situation.
