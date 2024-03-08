Honoring Women's Achievements: International Women's Day Celebrated Worldwide

Every year on March 8th, the world comes together to celebrate International Women's Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the economic, political, and social achievements of women globally.

Initially established as International Working Women's Day, the United Nations General Assembly officially declared March 8th as International Women's Day in December 1977. Today, it is celebrated in over 30 countries worldwide, serving as a powerful expression of appreciation for women's contributions to society.

In addition to its international significance, March 8th holds special meaning in many countries, including Bulgaria, where it is also celebrated as Mother's Day.

The roots of women's activism in Bulgaria trace back to the founding of the first women's society in 1857, located in the town of Lom. Visionary women like Elenka Tsenko Todorova and Angelina Krastyo Pishurka paved the way for future generations, advocating for women's rights and equality.

While initially celebrated through private discussions in the early 1900s, March 8th gained widespread public recognition in Bulgaria by 1915. Since then, it has evolved into a cherished national holiday, symbolizing progress and empowerment for women across the country.

Bulgaria boasts remarkable trailblazers like Dr. Tota Venkova, the country's first female doctor, who graduated in 1886. Dr. Venkova shattered gender barriers, forging a path for women to pursue education and professional careers in a society where it was once unimaginable.

Another groundbreaking figure in Bulgarian history is Raina Kasabova, who made history as the world's first woman to complete a mission aboard a combat aircraft during the Balkan War in 1912. At just 15 years old, Kasabova's courage and determination exemplified the resilience and strength of women in the face of adversity.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, it's essential to honor the legacies of women like Dr. Tota Venkova and Raina Kasabova, whose remarkable achievements continue to inspire and empower women around the globe.