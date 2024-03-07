Bulgaria's Aniventure Comic Con 2024: Exciting Guests Revealed for the Ultimate Fan Experience!

Aniventure Comic Con 2024 will gather thousands of fans in July

The most beloved and popular event for anime, comics and pop culture in Bulgaria will be held on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center

After the spectacular success of Aniventure Comic Con 2023, visited by over 20,000 fans of anime, manga, gaming, cosplay and comic culture in Bulgaria, the beloved festival will be held in 2024 - on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center. This year's edition of the popular event has announced its first guests and begins with a bang in the company of actor Ross Marquand, known from Hollywood productions "The Walking Dead", "Avengers: Infinity War", "Avengers: Endgame", "Invincible", "What If…?", as well as the attractive cosplay winner of world competitions from Ireland Bambi Lashes Design.

The list of impressive world-famous names that participated in Aniventure Comic Con in Bulgaria is growing more and more and this year will be joined by Ross Marquand - the actor we all know as Aaron from the hit apocalyptic series "The Walking Dead". However, this is far from all about him. Ross also played the pivotal role of Red Scull in the Marvel universe hit movies "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

He also won quite a few fans with his unique voice, voicing Ultron in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", as well as appearing in the animated productions "Invincible", "Family Guy", "Robot Chicken", "American Dad" and many more. No less fascinating are his imitations of famous actors, including Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Spacey and more than 50 others.

Along with exciting encounters from the world of cinema, the multi-layered festival will give fans the opportunity to touch one of the most popular cosplay artists - Ireland's Bambi Lashes Design. Beginning her creative journey in 2014, Bambi continues to create costumes inspired by various video games, anime and movies, with a particular affinity for complex projects.

In addition to costumes, she also makes wigs, corsets and shoes. Bambi Lashes Design has won numerous competitions, with accolades including the title of Official Representative of Ireland at the prestigious Eurocosplay competition, as well as 'Best of Show' at the 2022 CRX Hime Cosplay Cup, Australia. In addition to being a participant, Bambi is a jury in a number of events and an artist who does not stop creating and sharing her experience with her audience and fans.

