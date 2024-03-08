President's Pre-Government Formation Talks Set for March 11

As the 49th National Assembly gears up for the next phase of government formation, President Rumen Radev is scheduled to commence consultations with political parties on Monday. This crucial step marks the beginning of the process wherein the President will hand over the first exploratory mandate to form a government to a candidate nominated by the largest parliamentary group, GERB.

Scheduled to commence at 9:30 am, the consultations will extend over two consecutive days, offering an opportunity for meaningful dialogue between the head of state and representatives from various political factions. As outlined in Article 99, paragraph 1 of the Constitution, President Radev will engage with delegates from the parliamentary groups to navigate the path forward in shaping the country's next government.

On Monday, March 11, at “Dondukov” 2, the president will host:

Representatives of the GERB parliamentary group at 9:30 a.m.

Representatives of the “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) parliamentary group at 11:30 a.m.

Representatives of the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms” (DPS) parliamentary group at 2:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 12, the President's schedule includes: