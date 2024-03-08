Russian security services announced the prevention of a terrorist attack planned by the Islamic State (ISIS) against a synagogue in Moscow.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), members of the ISIS cell intended to carry out a terrorist act targeting a Jewish religious institution in the capital city. The FSB revealed that the assailants were neutralized during an arrest attempt, with a firefight ensuing between the terrorists and security forces.

Meanwhile, another alarming incident unfolded at the Cherepovets Steel Mill, the second-largest metallurgical facility in Russia. Reports from the plant's press service indicated a "technological accident" involving a blast furnace, which was later attributed to a drone strike of unknown origin. The incident occurred in the early morning, prompting widespread concern and speculation.

The Cherepovets Steel Mill, owned by Severstal under the leadership of Alexey Mordashov, has been subject to international sanctions amid the war in Ukraine.

This event comes on the heels of a similar attack on the Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant in Kursk Oblast, where drones targeted fuel tanks, igniting a fire. Ukrainian sources have been implicated in the attack, further heightening regional tensions.

The series of drone strikes targeting strategic sites across Russia, including fuel terminals and industrial plants, underscores the evolving security challenges facing the nation.