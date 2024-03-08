In a thought-provoking article published in "Military Thought" magazine, Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, head of the Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Army, has raised alarm bells about the possibility of a major conflict erupting in Europe. Zarudnitsky's analysis underscores the enduring tensions between Russia and the West, suggesting that the resolution of these contradictions could escalate into a large-scale military confrontation.

The article highlights key themes, including Russia's perceived need to defend itself against what it views as anti-Russian policies by the United States and its allies. Zarudnitsky cites Russian President Vladimir Putin's rhetoric, characterizing Western actions as part of a hybrid war aimed at weakening Russia and eroding its sovereignty.

Moreover, Zarudnitsky echoes Putin's narrative that Russia's military actions, particularly in Ukraine, are defensive responses to perceived threats. However, this stance contradicts international assessments labeling Russia's actions as aggression and violations of the UN Charter.

Zarudnitsky's extensive military background adds weight to his analysis. With experience in the Soviet army and a distinguished career within the Russian military, his insights carry significant weight within military circles.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding future developments, Zarudnitsky's article underscores the seriousness of the current geopolitical situation. He emphasizes the need for Russia to remain vigilant and prepared to address potential threats to its security.

Furthermore, Zarudnitsky expresses skepticism about the emergence of a multipolar world, cautioning against overestimating the military capabilities of countries seeking autonomy from Western influence. He suggests that Russia must factor in the military potential of such nations when strategizing to safeguard its security interests.

He also describes a society almost entirely engaged in war: "As long as there is a direct threat to the existence of Russia, all the activity of the state and society, which is not related to solving military security tasks, must have a ensuring character and be regulated accordingly."