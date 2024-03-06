Weather On March 8: Cloudy Conditions Persisting With Scattered Rain Showers

Tonight is expected to remain cloudy with scattered rain showers, though they will be less intense, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). There's a possibility of rain transitioning to snow in certain regions, particularly in the Western and Central Pre-Balkans, during the late night and early morning hours. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will prevail, with minimum temperatures ranging from 0° to 5° across most areas, around 2° in Sofia.

Tomorrow, the rainfall is projected to diminish before noon, especially in mountainous areas. Cloud cover will persist across much of the country, gradually clearing from the west in the afternoon. Expect a light to moderate northeasterly wind, tapering off towards the evening. Maximum temperatures are anticipated to range between 5° and 10° for most regions, approximately 7° in Sofia.

Coastal areas along the Black Sea will experience significant cloud cover with intermittent rainfall. A moderate northeast wind is forecasted, with maximum temperatures hovering around 7°-8°, mirroring the seawater temperature. Sea swell is expected to be at 3 points.

In mountainous regions, cloudy skies with snowfall are expected, with rain turning to snow below 900-1000 meters during the day, tapering off by evening in most areas. A moderate north-northwest wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures around 3° at 1200 meters altitude and approximately minus 3° at 2000 meters altitude.

