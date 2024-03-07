GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Begin Negotiations for Coalition Governance Soon

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:13
Bulgaria: GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Begin Negotiations for Coalition Governance Soon

"We Continue the Change" has extended an invitation to GERB for negotiations on governance following the recent rotation of power. The invitation, addressed to prominent figures including Boyko Borissov and Mariya Gabriel, signals a crucial step towards forming a coalition government.

Co-chairman of WCC-DB, Kiril Petkov, announced the invitation on the sidelines of the parliament, emphasizing the importance of initiating discussions on governance reforms. Petkov stressed that the office of Mariya Gabriel should be recognized as a factual component in the negotiations, underlining the need for collaboration in key areas such as regulatory reforms, judicial system enhancements, and service improvements.

However, amidst the anticipation of negotiations, tensions surfaced over the potential replacement of Finance Minister Asen Vassilev. Borissov's recent criticism of Vassilev, questioning his suitability for Gabriel's cabinet, prompted reactions from both parties. Petkov labeled the notion of replacing Vassilev during Bulgaria's Eurozone aspirations as "crazy," highlighting the need for stability and continuity in key government positions.

In response to WCC-DB's invitation, Borissov confirmed the intention to engage in coalition discussions upon his return from the European People's Party congress. Asserting Gabriel's pivotal role in decision-making, Borissov emphasized the urgency of forming a cohesive team and swiftly reaching consensus on governance agreements.

"We will invite them, right? We have to go home first. I don't want Mariya (Mariya Gabriel) to be in the shadows, and the responsibility is hers, the signature is hers," Borissov remarked during the EPP meeting in Bucharest.

Negotiations between GERB and WCC-DB are scheduled to commence on Friday, continuing over the weekend to address critical issues and solidify a potential coalition agreement.

Yesterday, the Bulgarian parliament approved the resignation of the "Denkov" cabinet, signaling a transition into rotating the government. The move comes amidst ongoing discussions between the ruling formations GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" regarding the power dynamics for the next nine months. Read more about the achievements and failures of the "Denkov" cabinet and what comes next.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gabriel, WCC-DB, GERB, Borissov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Borissov Demands Action On Schengen Blockade At EPP Congress

At the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Bucharest, GERB leader Boyko Borissov delivered a compelling address

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next

After nine months of governing the country in turbulent times and an uncertain "assembly", the "Denkov" cabinet went down in history

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:25

Borissov: "No Hope" as Bulgaria Might Head to Elections

In Bucharest, amid the ongoing EPP congress, GERB leader Boyko Borissov conveyed a sense of resignation

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria: No Elections, But Governance Must Come with Reforms

The political landscape in Bulgaria sees tensions rise as "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) responds to accusations from GERB regarding the hastened resignation of the government

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44

Denkov and Gabriel Optimistic About Coalition Talks Amidst Proposed Agreement

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed his intention to withhold commentary on GERB's proposed coalition agreement until he has thoroughly reviewed it

Politics | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 15:45

Coalition Quandary: GERB's National Conference Mandates Negotiations with WCC-DB

As Bulgaria braces for a pivotal week, all eyes are on the coalition negotiations between GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), which will determine the future of the government

Politics | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 13:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Borissov Wants Different Finance Minister: Petkov Urges Respectful Negotiations

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has confirmed that negotiations between his party and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) will commence tomorrow at 18:00

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:16

Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament Extends International Women's Day Greetings

The commencement of the plenary session saw Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Chairman of the National Assembly, offering warm greetings in honor of International Women's Day

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:03

President's Pre-Government Formation Talks Set for March 11

As the 49th National Assembly gears up for the next phase of government formation, President Rumen Radev is set to kick off consultations with political parties on Monday

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:52

Von der Leyen Secures EPP Support for Re-Election, Warns Against Bulgarian 'Revival' Party

Today, the center-right European People's Party (EPP) has shown strong support for Ursula von der Leyen to extend her tenure as the President of the European Commission for an additional five-year term

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:04

Human Rights Watch Calls on Bulgaria: Prevent Deportation of Saudi Activist

Human Rights Watch has called on Bulgarian authorities to immediately halt plans to deport Saudi human rights activist Abdulrahman al-Khalidi back to Saudi Arabia

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 12:08

Bulgaria's Borissov Demands Action On Schengen Blockade At EPP Congress

At the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Bucharest, GERB leader Boyko Borissov delivered a compelling address

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria