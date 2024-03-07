Ukrainian Forces Recapture Tonenkoe Village, Repel Russian Attacks near Avdiivka

World » UKRAINE | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:42
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Forces Recapture Tonenkoe Village, Repel Russian Attacks near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian armed forces have successfully pushed Russian occupiers out of the village of Tonenkoe, located west of Avdiivka.

The news comes from Julian Röpke, an open data analysis expert for BILD, who cited video footage from the frontline. Röpke had earlier reported on the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in defending the Berdichi-Orlivka-Tonenkoe line west of Avdeevka.

Recent updates indicate that Ukrainian forces have regained full control over Tonenkoe, with reports of ongoing Russian shelling targeting the village with rocket launchers.

According to the General Staff in Kyiv, there were 92 military clashes in the past 24 hours alone. Particularly on the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian Air Force successfully repelled 21 enemy attacks in strategic areas such as Berdichi, Tonenkoe, Pervomayskoe, and Nevelskoe in the Donetsk region.

Despite Ukrainian successes, Russian forces continue their aggressive attempts to advance near Avdiivka. The 3rd Assault Brigade reported significant losses inflicted upon the aggressors around the village of Orloika, where Ukrainian forces have established a new defense line.

Earlier remarks from Dmytro Likhovii, spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria," indicated a shift in Russian focus towards the Novopavlov direction (Marinka region) following the capture of Avdiivka on February 6.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Tonenkoe, Avdiivka, Russian

Related Articles:

Unexpected: How Russia's Economy is Booming Despite the War

Amid widespread speculation about the impending collapse of the Russian economy, recent assessments by economists suggest a different narrative emerging

World » Russia | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:13

Ukrainian Forces Forced to Retreat Amid Delay in Western Military Aid

Amidst a delay in crucial military assistance from Western allies, Ukrainian forces find themselves compelled to withdraw from frontline positions, adopting a defensive stance

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:38

Russian Strikes Continue: Casualties Reported in Ukrainian Regions - EU To Seize Russian Assets

As tensions escalate in Ukraine, a night of relentless Russian airstrikes leaves devastation and casualties in its wake, spanning over five hours across various regions of the country

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22

Turkish Oil Terminal Halts Russian Imports

In a significant move reflecting shifting dynamics in global oil trade, Turkey's Dortyol terminal, a key Mediterranean oil hub, has announced its decision to cease accepting Russian oil imports

World » Russia | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 10:41

Russian Forces Halted Near Avdiivka For Now

Ukrainian forces have managed to halt the advance of Russian troops near the eastern town of Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Odesa: Infant Perishes in Mother's Arms During Russian Attack

Amidst the chaos and destruction of the 2+ year war in Ukraine, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as a four-month-old infant lost his life in his mother's embrace

World » Ukraine | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 09:58
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Appoints Former Military Chief as Ambassador to UK

Amidst the ongoing war, Ukraine has made a bold diplomatic move by appointing its former commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as the new ambassador to the United Kingdom

World » Ukraine | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Zelensky's Wife Declines Biden's Invitation Over Navalny Controversy

Reports reveal that Olena Zelensky, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has declined an invitation from US First Lady Jill Biden to attend Congress during President Joe Biden's address

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:32

Ukrainian Forces Forced to Retreat Amid Delay in Western Military Aid

Amidst a delay in crucial military assistance from Western allies, Ukrainian forces find themselves compelled to withdraw from frontline positions, adopting a defensive stance

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:38

Macron Urges Courage Amid Russia's Threats: Calls for Resolute Action!

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine's allies, including the Czech Republic, to demonstrate courage in the face of an "unstoppable" Russia,

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 19:00

Farmers Clash with Police During Warsaw Protest Against Ukrainian Grain (VIDEO)

Tensions erupted in Warsaw as protesting farmers clashed with police in a demonstration against EU climate policies and Ukrainian agricultural imports

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:07

Explosion Near Mitsotakis' Motorcade During Visit to Odеsa!

An explosion rattled the vicinity of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' motorcade in Odesa

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria