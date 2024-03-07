Mariya Gabriel Advocates for Schengen Entry to Bolster Bulgaria's Border Security

World » EU | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:25
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel, emphasized the urgency of Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, particularly by land, to enhance migration management capabilities. Speaking at the EPP congress in Bucharest, Gabriel underscored Bulgaria's pivotal role in safeguarding the EU's external borders.

Expressing gratitude to EPP Chairman Manfred Weber and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for their support during challenging times, Gabriel outlined key priorities, including security in the Black Sea, border reinforcement, support for Ukraine, and energy security. Stressing the need for investment in energy networks to reduce dependence, Gabriel highlighted Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania's significance in this context.

Emphasizing the importance of NATO coordination and Bulgaria's support for Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia's EU aspirations, Gabriel also advocated for the establishment of a European culture fund and endorsed von der Leyen's candidacy as the EPP's lead candidate for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Following her address, Gabriel shared a moment of camaraderie with von der Leyen, demonstrating solidarity and unity within the EPP.

