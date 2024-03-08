Human Rights Watch Calls on Bulgaria: Prevent Deportation of Saudi Activist

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 7, 2024, Thursday // 12:08
Bulgaria: Human Rights Watch Calls on Bulgaria: Prevent Deportation of Saudi Activist

Human Rights Watch has called on Bulgarian authorities to immediately halt plans to deport Saudi human rights activist Abdulrahman al-Khalidi back to Saudi Arabia. According to the International Human Rights Organization, Al-Khalidi faces serious risks of arbitrary detention, torture, and an unfair trial if sent back.

Al-Khalidi, who has been advocating for prisoners' rights in Saudi Arabia and combating government propaganda, fled the country in 2013 due to safety concerns. After living in exile for nearly a decade, he sought asylum in Bulgaria in October 2021. However, the Bulgarian National Security Agency issued a deportation order for him on February 7, 2024, putting him at imminent risk of deportation.

Human Rights Watch researcher Joey Shea emphasized that al-Khalidi's deportation could expose him to detention and torture in Saudi Arabia, where he has been a vocal critic of the government. Given the well-documented abuses in the Saudi criminal justice system, Bulgaria would violate international principles by deporting him.

Bulgaria's international obligations under the Convention against Torture and the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees prohibit the return of individuals to countries where they face persecution or torture based on their political opinions. Human Rights Watch urges Bulgaria to uphold its commitments and refrain from forcibly returning al-Khalidi to Saudi Arabia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Saudi, activist, deportation

Related Articles:

Survey Unveils Troubling Reality: One in Five Bulgarians Knows a Domestic Violence Victim

A recent survey conducted by Gallup and commissioned by BNT has shed light on the pervasive issue of domestic violence in Bulgaria, revealing troubling statistics regarding its prevalence and impact

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:25

Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament Extends International Women's Day Greetings

The commencement of the plenary session saw Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Chairman of the National Assembly, offering warm greetings in honor of International Women's Day

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:03

Gender Wage Gap: Women's Salaries 12.6% Lower in Bulgaria

According to data from the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research at the National Council of National Statistics, women in Bulgaria receive wages that are on average 12.6 % lower than men, but in several economic sectors, the differences are signif

Business » Finance | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:10

Honoring Women's Achievements: International Women's Day Celebrated Worldwide

Every year on March 8th, the world comes together to celebrate International Women's Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the economic, political, and social achievements of women globally

Society | March 8, 2024, Friday // 08:42

Euro or Lev? Our Readers Have Spoken

Bulgaria edges closer to potentially adopting the euro, but the debate over whether to keep the national currency, the lev, or transition to the European currency continues to stir controversy among the public

Novinite Insider | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 17:45

Bulgaria's Aniventure Comic Con 2024: Exciting Guests Revealed for the Ultimate Fan Experience!

The most beloved and popular event for anime, comics and pop culture in Bulgaria will be held on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center

Society | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 16:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament Extends International Women's Day Greetings

The commencement of the plenary session saw Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Chairman of the National Assembly, offering warm greetings in honor of International Women's Day

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:03

President's Pre-Government Formation Talks Set for March 11

As the 49th National Assembly gears up for the next phase of government formation, President Rumen Radev is set to kick off consultations with political parties on Monday

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:52

Von der Leyen Secures EPP Support for Re-Election, Warns Against Bulgarian 'Revival' Party

Today, the center-right European People's Party (EPP) has shown strong support for Ursula von der Leyen to extend her tenure as the President of the European Commission for an additional five-year term

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:04

GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Begin Negotiations for Coalition Governance Soon

"We Continue the Change" has extended an invitation to GERB for negotiations on governance following the recent rotation of power

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:13

Bulgaria's Borissov Demands Action On Schengen Blockade At EPP Congress

At the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Bucharest, GERB leader Boyko Borissov delivered a compelling address

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Bulgaria: Declaration Needed for Guardians of Minors in Public

The cabinet's press service has announced that the outgoing government has approved revisions to the Ordinance concerning the specialized protection of children in public spaces

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria