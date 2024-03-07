Bulgaria's Borissov Demands Action On Schengen Blockade At EPP Congress

At the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Bucharest, GERB leader Boyko Borissov delivered a compelling address, urging Austrian authorities to reconsider their decision to block Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen area along the land borders. Borissov's impassioned plea came as he stood before fellow EPP members, highlighting the pressing issue just kilometers away from where the conference was being held:

"Only 60 km. from this hall is Danube Bridge 2, where a queue of trucks is standing. And I think that the colleagues from Austria in 30-40 minutes can go to see what ecological, anti-green environment exists there. Because hundreds of people - the truck drivers, spend day and night there. Look, this is not the 21st century and this is not the way Europe should work. And I think that whatever elections and domestic political problems a country has, it should not solve them through others," he said.

Addressing concerns about border security, Borissov assured that Bulgaria has implemented reliable measures to safeguard the Schengen border, pledging to ensure the safety of both Austrians and Europeans. He underscored the importance of resolving domestic political issues without burdening neighboring countries.

In a show of support for continuity and stability within the European Commission, Borissov endorsed Ursula von der Leyen for a new mandate at its helm. Additionally, he highlighted Bulgaria's significant contribution to military aid for Ukraine, emphasizing the nation's commitment to supporting its allies in the face of Russian aggression.

During the EPP congress, Borissov engaged with prominent figures including Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. Expressing solidarity, Borissov reaffirmed Bulgaria's support in the fight against Russian aggression and the Putin regime.