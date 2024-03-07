Bulgaria's Borissov Demands Action On Schengen Blockade At EPP Congress

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov Demands Action On Schengen Blockade At EPP Congress

At the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Bucharest, GERB leader Boyko Borissov delivered a compelling address, urging Austrian authorities to reconsider their decision to block Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen area along the land borders. Borissov's impassioned plea came as he stood before fellow EPP members, highlighting the pressing issue just kilometers away from where the conference was being held:

"Only 60 km. from this hall is Danube Bridge 2, where a queue of trucks is standing. And I think that the colleagues from Austria in 30-40 minutes can go to see what ecological, anti-green environment exists there. Because hundreds of people - the truck drivers, spend day and night there. Look, this is not the 21st century and this is not the way Europe should work. And I think that whatever elections and domestic political problems a country has, it should not solve them through others," he said.

Addressing concerns about border security, Borissov assured that Bulgaria has implemented reliable measures to safeguard the Schengen border, pledging to ensure the safety of both Austrians and Europeans. He underscored the importance of resolving domestic political issues without burdening neighboring countries.

In a show of support for continuity and stability within the European Commission, Borissov endorsed Ursula von der Leyen for a new mandate at its helm. Additionally, he highlighted Bulgaria's significant contribution to military aid for Ukraine, emphasizing the nation's commitment to supporting its allies in the face of Russian aggression.

During the EPP congress, Borissov engaged with prominent figures including Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. Expressing solidarity, Borissov reaffirmed Bulgaria's support in the fight against Russian aggression and the Putin regime.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Schengen, europe, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Admission: No Timetable Set

Discussions regarding the full entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area continue without a clear timetable

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:33

Ukraine Appoints Former Military Chief as Ambassador to UK

Amidst the ongoing war, Ukraine has made a bold diplomatic move by appointing its former commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as the new ambassador to the United Kingdom

World » Ukraine | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Putin: The Most Important Thing For A Woman Is Family And The Tireless Care For Children

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Women's Day message sparked controversy as he emphasized the importance of family and motherhood while Russia continues its "military operation" in Ukraine

World » Russia | March 8, 2024, Friday // 09:18

Russian General Warns of Potential Major War in Europe!

In a thought-provoking article published in "Military Thought" magazine, Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, head of the Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Army, has raised alarm bells about the possibility of a major conflict erupting in Europ

World » Russia | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

Von der Leyen Secures EPP Support for Re-Election, Warns Against Bulgarian 'Revival' Party

Today, the center-right European People's Party (EPP) has shown strong support for Ursula von der Leyen to extend her tenure as the President of the European Commission for an additional five-year term

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:04

GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Begin Negotiations for Coalition Governance Soon

"We Continue the Change" has extended an invitation to GERB for negotiations on governance following the recent rotation of power

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament Extends International Women's Day Greetings

The commencement of the plenary session saw Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Chairman of the National Assembly, offering warm greetings in honor of International Women's Day

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:03

President's Pre-Government Formation Talks Set for March 11

As the 49th National Assembly gears up for the next phase of government formation, President Rumen Radev is set to kick off consultations with political parties on Monday

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:52

Von der Leyen Secures EPP Support for Re-Election, Warns Against Bulgarian 'Revival' Party

Today, the center-right European People's Party (EPP) has shown strong support for Ursula von der Leyen to extend her tenure as the President of the European Commission for an additional five-year term

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:04

GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Begin Negotiations for Coalition Governance Soon

"We Continue the Change" has extended an invitation to GERB for negotiations on governance following the recent rotation of power

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:13

Human Rights Watch Calls on Bulgaria: Prevent Deportation of Saudi Activist

Human Rights Watch has called on Bulgarian authorities to immediately halt plans to deport Saudi human rights activist Abdulrahman al-Khalidi back to Saudi Arabia

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 12:08

Bulgaria: Declaration Needed for Guardians of Minors in Public

The cabinet's press service has announced that the outgoing government has approved revisions to the Ordinance concerning the specialized protection of children in public spaces

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria