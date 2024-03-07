Gabriel García Márquez Final Novel Out Despite Author's Wish Against Publication
A decade after the passing of Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez, a controversial decision by his sons has sparked debate within literary circles, as reported by BBC. Despite their father's wish to destroy a novel he penned during his battle with dementia, his sons have opted to publish the book, titled “Until August”.
The world premiere of the novel was on February 6, the writer’s birthday. Since yesterday, the book has been available in bookstores in Bulgaria, translated from Spanish by Emilia Yulzari.
The novel, which received mixed reviews, offers a glimpse into García Márquez's creative mind during his final struggles with health. The Guardian's critic, while acknowledging the work as a "sketch," notes its inherent flaws.
Renowned for his groundbreaking magical realist style, García Márquez captivated readers worldwide with iconic works like "Love in the Time of Cholera" and "One Hundred Years of Solitude," which sold over 50 million copies.
Justification for the decision to publish comes from García Márquez's son, Gonzalo, who expressed that in his father's deteriorating state, he couldn't fully appreciate the novel's merits. The novel revolves around a middle-aged woman who, every summer, journeys solo to an island to pay respects at her mother's grave. Despite being contentedly married, she embarks on a new romantic relationship during each visit. This marks the first instance where García Márquez has chosen a female protagonist as the focal point of his narrative.
This novel, despite the controversy surrounding its release, offers readers a rare glimpse into the evolving literary legacy of one of the most influential authors of the 20th century.
