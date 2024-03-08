Bulgaria: Declaration Needed for Guardians of Minors in Public

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Declaration Needed for Guardians of Minors in Public

The cabinet's press service has announced that the outgoing government has approved revisions to the Ordinance concerning the specialized protection of children in public spaces.

The amendments to the regulation outline the process for verifying the supervision of minors aged 14 and above after 10:00 p.m. by parents, guardians, or designated caretakers unable to accompany them in public areas. Authentication will be facilitated via a standardized declaration model.

Furthermore, the revised regulation mandates owners, lessees, or operators of commercial establishments, cinemas, and theaters frequented by children to prominently display information boards at entrances. These boards will outline the requirements for accompanying children in public places, including the necessity of submitting the declaration, and will also be required to publish this information on supported online platforms.

Moreover, the regulation stipulates that individuals accompanying minors will not be permitted entry after 10:00 p.m. unless they present the required declaration.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cabinet, Declaration, public, children

Related Articles:

Borissov Wants Different Finance Minister: Petkov Urges Respectful Negotiations

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has confirmed that negotiations between his party and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) will commence tomorrow at 18:00

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:16

Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next

After nine months of governing the country in turbulent times and an uncertain "assembly", the "Denkov" cabinet went down in history

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:25

Screen Time Crisis: Bulgarian Children Struggle with Speech

Speech therapists from Varna note an increasing prevalence of issues concerning children's speech development in recent times, BNT reported

Society » Health | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:44

Urgent Warning from WHO: Children Starving in Northern Gaza

Children in northern Gaza are succumbing to hunger, according to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30

Denkov and Gabriel Set for Negotiations on Bulgaria's Cabinet Makeup

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that he and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel are prepared to engage in negotiations regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers following the upcoming rotation

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:34

Borissov Having Fun: No Cabinet Rotation On March 6!

Boyko Borissov, the chairman of GERB, made an unexpected announcement during a live broadcast on "Facebook," revealing that the anticipated cabinet rotation between Nikolai Denkov and Mariya Gabriel on March 6 will not proceed as planned

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament Extends International Women's Day Greetings

The commencement of the plenary session saw Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Chairman of the National Assembly, offering warm greetings in honor of International Women's Day

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:03

President's Pre-Government Formation Talks Set for March 11

As the 49th National Assembly gears up for the next phase of government formation, President Rumen Radev is set to kick off consultations with political parties on Monday

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:52

Von der Leyen Secures EPP Support for Re-Election, Warns Against Bulgarian 'Revival' Party

Today, the center-right European People's Party (EPP) has shown strong support for Ursula von der Leyen to extend her tenure as the President of the European Commission for an additional five-year term

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:04

GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Begin Negotiations for Coalition Governance Soon

"We Continue the Change" has extended an invitation to GERB for negotiations on governance following the recent rotation of power

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:13

Human Rights Watch Calls on Bulgaria: Prevent Deportation of Saudi Activist

Human Rights Watch has called on Bulgarian authorities to immediately halt plans to deport Saudi human rights activist Abdulrahman al-Khalidi back to Saudi Arabia

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 12:08

Bulgaria's Borissov Demands Action On Schengen Blockade At EPP Congress

At the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Bucharest, GERB leader Boyko Borissov delivered a compelling address

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria