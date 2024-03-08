Bulgaria: Declaration Needed for Guardians of Minors in Public

The cabinet's press service has announced that the outgoing government has approved revisions to the Ordinance concerning the specialized protection of children in public spaces.

The amendments to the regulation outline the process for verifying the supervision of minors aged 14 and above after 10:00 p.m. by parents, guardians, or designated caretakers unable to accompany them in public areas. Authentication will be facilitated via a standardized declaration model.

Furthermore, the revised regulation mandates owners, lessees, or operators of commercial establishments, cinemas, and theaters frequented by children to prominently display information boards at entrances. These boards will outline the requirements for accompanying children in public places, including the necessity of submitting the declaration, and will also be required to publish this information on supported online platforms.

Moreover, the regulation stipulates that individuals accompanying minors will not be permitted entry after 10:00 p.m. unless they present the required declaration.