Bulgaria-North Macedonia Diplomatic Tensions Over Constitutional Remarks

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria-North Macedonia Diplomatic Tensions Over Constitutional Remarks

Political statements originating from Skopje regarding the potential integration of Macedonians into the Bulgarian constitution have ignited a diplomatic dispute between Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Agneza Rusi Popovska, the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of North Macedonia in Sofia, was urgently summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The reason for this summons stems from “recent public statements made by politicians from the neighboring country, as well as the dissemination of inaccurate information regarding Bulgaria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly opposes “any attempt to once again involve Bulgaria and our bilateral relations in the internal political debate in the Republic of North Macedonia, including within the context of the current pre-election campaign for the presidential and parliamentary vote there”.

“God forbid that tomorrow, we write Macedonians into the Bulgarian constitution today - our minority, which has been mistreated for decades, at least 70-80 years, they have gone through terrible torture and calvary, but tell me what is this magical way? How will you write them into the Constitution? With the government? In the Bulgarian government today, a key factor is Boyko Borisov, who signed the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation in 2017. And now this person must say that this treaty does not exist, let's make a new one that is better for Macedonians? I don't believe that. And I had to tell VMRO-DPMNE in such a parodic way not to lie to us, looking us in the eye. To include Macedonians in the Bulgarian constitution, it must be changed because there are no minorities in it. I don't think that the world powers can change the Bulgarian constitution, what is left for the opposition party, which thinks it is the number one factor in the world”, said the president of North Macedonia and candidate for a second term, Stevo Pendarovski, on Monday.

Bulgaria has signed the International Convention for the Protection of Minorities. Bulgaria has a judge in Strasbourg. What kind of president are you, what national and state interests are you defending, if you say that the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg apply to us, but do not apply to others? All neighboring countries have minorities, but we will give up ours, we will forget about the censuses in Bulgaria, we will forget about the schools in Bulgaria, we will forget about the libraries and theaters for Macedonians in Bulgaria, said the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE for president, Gordana Siljanovska.

On their behalf, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a call for action: “Once again, we call upon the political elite in North Macedonia to demonstrate the necessary political maturity, to make a constructive contribution to fulfilling the political commitments made within the framework of the 2022 compromise, and strictly adhere to the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness, and Cooperation from 2017. This is the only opportunity for real progress in the country's European integration process for the benefit of its citizens”.

Tags: Bulgaria, north macedonia, constitution, dispute

