Houthi Missile Attack Claims Lives For The First Time: 3 Sailors Dead in Red Sea Assault!

Houthi Attack on Greek Cargo Ship Near Aden, Fatalities Confirmed
A Greek cargo vessel was struck by a missile and set ablaze near Yemen's city of Aden
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Three sailors have perished as a result of recent missile strikes by Houthi rebels on a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden, with at least four others sustaining injuries. The vessel, named "True Confidence" and registered under the flag of Barbados, suffered significant damage and was left stranded at sea following the attack. Those crew members who escaped injury were promptly evacuated from the scene.
These casualties mark the first fatalities resulting from Houthi strikes on commercial ships, a series of attacks initiated in a show of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. The United States has reiterated its condemnation of the Houthi actions, which have garnered support from Iran, denouncing them as hindrances to international trade, maritime freedom, and posing direct threats to sailors' lives.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to holding the Houthis accountable for their actions, stressing that such attacks not only disrupt global commerce and endanger maritime navigation but have now claimed multiple lives.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The US and British embassies in Moscow have issued warnings of potential terrorist attacks targeting large gatherings in the Russian capital
As the European elections loom, recent polling data suggests that five Bulgarian parties are poised to secure representation in the European Parliament
Discussions regarding the full entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area continue without a clear timetable
Amidst the ongoing war, Ukraine has made a bold diplomatic move by appointing its former commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as the new ambassador to the United Kingdom
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Women's Day message sparked controversy as he emphasized the importance of family and motherhood while Russia continues its "military operation" in Ukraine
In his State of the Union Address, President Biden delivered a stern rebuke to his predecessor, Donald Trump, for his remarks inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression towards NATO nations
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion