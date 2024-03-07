Donald Trump Challenges Joe Biden to Presidential Debate

Biden to Putin: We Will Not Walk Away
In his State of the Union Address, President Biden delivered a stern rebuke to his predecessor, Donald Trump, for his remarks inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression towards NATO nations
Donald Trump, the Republican Party's candidate for President of the United States, has thrown down the gauntlet by calling for debates with his political rival, Joe Biden. In a recent post on his social media platform, Trump emphasized the importance of discussing vital issues facing the nation through these debates.
The former president asserted that engaging in debates is crucial for the welfare of the country, highlighting the need for an open dialogue on the pressing concerns of the American people. Trump expressed readiness to participate in debates at any time and in any location, underscoring his eagerness to engage in meaningful discussions on key issues.
However, as of now, there has been no response from Joe Biden regarding whether he will accept Trump's challenge. The silence from the sitting president leaves uncertainty lingering over the potential for a debate showdown between the two political heavyweights.
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump and Biden faced off twice in debates. The encounters, however, were marked by intense exchanges and heated rhetoric, with Trump often launching verbal attacks against his opponent. The third scheduled debate between the two was canceled after Trump refused to participate in a virtual format due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
