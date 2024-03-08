Dupnitsa Mayor Demands Update on Ivana's Disappearance: 15 Days Without a Trace

Parents of Missing Girl from Dupnitsa Make Emotional Plea for Her Return
In a heart-wrenching plea, the parents of Ivana, a young girl missing from Dupnitsa for 16 days, have appealed for her safe return
It has been 15 days since 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa went missing, with no sign of her whereabouts. The national search for her continues, although the police have announced the suspension of search efforts in the Dupnitsa area and its surroundings.
Despite the suspension in Dupnitsa, the search for Ivana persists through various operational activities, with authorities diligently reviewing any information about the missing girl. Extensive search efforts, involving police, gendarmerie, forest officials, and volunteers, have combed through thousands of acres of land in the city and surrounding areas. So far, the only clue discovered is Ivana's jacket found near the Dupnitsa tunnels along the E-79 main road.
Parvan Dangov, the mayor of Dupnitsa municipality, expressed his intent to seek official information on the status of the search during a Crisis Staff meeting scheduled for Monday. He emphasized the importance of collaboration among various agencies, including the police and fire department, to ensure comprehensive search efforts.
Amidst the ongoing search, Ivana's parents, in a meeting with the mayor last week, acknowledged their own responsibility in the situation.
As Ivana's case unfolds, it prompts reflection on the preparedness of teachers and parents to address children at risk. Mayor Dangov expressed hope that appropriate measures will be taken to enhance support systems for vulnerable youth in the community.
