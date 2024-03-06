Houthi Attack on Greek Cargo Ship Near Aden, Fatalities Confirmed

A Greek cargo vessel was struck by a missile and set ablaze near Yemen's city of Aden, as per reports from Reuters and Al Arabiya, relayed shortly after details surfaced from maritime security firm Ambrey.

The Barbados-flagged bulk carrier, True Confidence, reportedly lies approximately 92 kilometers southwest of Aden. The vessel's owner and operator have attributed the attack to Yemen's Houthis, who exert control over significant swathes of the region.

American officials have confirmed at least two fatalities resulting from the strikes, marking the first time Houthi assaults on ships in the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden have resulted in crew casualties.

Initial claims of responsibility were absent, yet a Houthi spokesman subsequently announced their involvement, citing the attack as a response to perceived US-British hostilities against Yemen. The statement portrayed the assault as a show of support for Palestinians amid conflict in Gaza.

The True Confidence, owned by Liberia-registered True Confidence Shipping and managed by Greece-based Third January Maritime, reportedly continued sailing despite onboard fires. However, concerns persist regarding the condition and whereabouts of 20 crew members and three armed guards.

While the UK's Maritime Merchant Operations Agency acknowledged the incident southwest of Aden, speculation regarding the vessel's connections to Israel, Britain, or the United States remains unconfirmed. The Houthis, having initially targeted ships "linked to Israel," have broadened their scope to include American and British vessels amid heightened tensions.

Reports also suggest that the vessel's former owner, Oaktree Capital Management, hails from the United States.