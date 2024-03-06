Macron Urges Courage Amid Russia's Threats: Calls for Resolute Action!

March 6, 2024, Wednesday
Macron Urges Courage Amid Russia's Threats: Calls for Resolute Action!

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine's allies, including the Czech Republic, to demonstrate courage in the face of an "unstoppable" Russia, reported France Press. Speaking to the French community in Prague, Macron emphasized the need to confront the escalating threats posed by Russia, stressing, "Certainly in our Europe there is a moment when we must not be cowards." He underscored the urgency of rising to the challenges of history, asserting, "We must not be afraid to face the difficulties of the present and the courage it implies."

Macron's visit to the Czech Republic is aimed at reaffirming France's commitment to Central Europe, explained sources close to him. During his visit, Macron is scheduled to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala to sign a strategic partnership action plan for 2024-2028. The plan will prioritize defense issues in light of the current war between Ukraine and Russia, Macron emphasized.

The French president's call for courage comes amidst ongoing discussions among Western allies regarding support for Ukraine. Macron's previous suggestion of deploying Western troops to Ukraine was met with mixed reactions from other Western leaders. Meanwhile, the UK has announced plans to allocate frozen assets of the Russian central bank to Ukraine, contingent upon Russia's payment of reparations post-conflict. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron outlined the proposal, stating, "There is an opportunity to use something like a syndicated loan or a bond that effectively uses the frozen Russian assets as collateral to give that money to the Ukrainians." He emphasized the importance of unity among G7 and EU members in addressing the crisis.

The proposal to allocate frozen Russian assets has sparked debate within the EU, particularly concerning potential repercussions for the international financial system. While the US has expressed support for the plan, some EU members, including Belgium, France, and Germany, have raised concerns. Despite challenges, Cameron remains optimistic about the proposal's feasibility, highlighting its potential to provide Ukraine with vital resources for defense and reconstruction efforts.

The escalating war between Russia and Ukraine has raised fears of broader regional instability. Cameron warned against allowing Russia to achieve victory in Ukraine, cautioning, "If we allow Russia to win in any form in Ukraine, Moldova and some of the Baltic states will be at risk."

