March 6, 2024, Wednesday
Russia has labeled Garry Kasparov, the renowned opposition figure and former world chess champion, as a terrorist, according to the financial regulator "Rosfinmonitoring." Kasparov, previously designated as a "foreign agent," has been added to the list of individuals and organizations suspected of involvement in extremist activities or terrorism. As a result, Russian banks are required to freeze his assets and cease services, pending a court ruling on the validity of the designation.

The inclusion of Kasparov's name in the list is marked with an "asterisk," indicating that a criminal case for terrorism has been initiated against him. Notably, the authorities had not publicly announced the commencement of a criminal investigation against the oppositionist until now.

Kasparov, known worldwide for his exceptional achievements in chess, has long been a vocal critic of the Russian government. He is a co-founder of the annual Forum for a Free Russia, a gathering of opposition figures held in Vilnius, Lithuania, in late February. Despite residing abroad for an extended period, Kasparov continues to advocate for political change and human rights in Russia.

Garry Kasparov is mostly recognized as one of the greatest chess players in history, who rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s with his exceptional strategic prowess and aggressive playing style. Born in Baku, Azerbaijan, then part of the Soviet Union, Kasparov became the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess Champion in 1985 at the age of 22, a title he held until 1993. Throughout his illustrious career, he dominated the chess world, engaging in legendary matches against formidable opponents like Anatoly Karpov and Vladimir Kramnik. Kasparov's contributions to chess theory and his relentless pursuit of excellence have solidified his legacy as a towering figure in the realm of intellectual competition. However, his transition from chess icon to political activist has drawn both admiration and controversy, particularly as he has become an outspoken critic of the Russian government under Vladimir Putin's leadership.

