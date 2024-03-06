Borissov: "No Hope" as Bulgaria Might Head to Elections

In Bucharest, amid the ongoing EPP congress, GERB leader Boyko Borissov conveyed a sense of resignation, asserting, "There is no hope," as he addressed journalists. Borissov attributed the impending elections to what he deemed as the actions of his non-coalition partners "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).

The parliamentary vote earlier today solidified the resignation of the "Denkov" cabinet, setting the stage for forthcoming electoral processes. Commenting on the situation, Borissov indicated that negotiations between GERB and WCC-DB are anticipated over the weekend, with the aim of achieving a smooth transition. He expressed disappointment at what he perceived as a hasty approach, remarking, "Denkov came, resigned and left."

Borissov criticized what he viewed as an "arrogant" move by WCC-DB, highlighting their decision to reintroduce the proposal for Denkov's resignation without prior consultation. He emphasized the significance of the moment, juxtaposing it with the selection of Ursula von der Leyen as the main candidate for European commissioner at the EPP congress.

Addressing potential changes within the cabinet, Borissov hinted at the need for significant overhauls, including the replacement of certain ministers. He underscored his stance on the matter, asserting, "Without cardinal changes... I will no longer support [the current approach]."

Expressing skepticism about the intentions behind the elections, Borissov suggested that WCC-DB may be maneuvering towards a 2-in-1 election scenario, ostensibly to leverage the European elections. He distanced himself from blame, implying that attempts to portray GERB as culpable were unfounded.

Despite the prevailing circumstances, Borissov indicated a willingness to engage in negotiations, albeit with a sense of hopelessness about the predetermined course of events surrounding the rotation.