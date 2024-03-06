Bulgarian PM Denkov Affirms Support for Ukraine in FAZ Interview

In an exclusive interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov articulated the nation's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in its quest to restore pre-war order, emphasizing that Russia's triumph in the Ukrainian conflict stands in direct opposition to Bulgaria's national interests. Denkov's statements underscored Bulgaria's pivotal role in advocating for Ukraine's sovereignty amidst ongoing regional tensions.

"For our government, it is of particular importance to support Ukraine in order to restore the pre-war order," Denkov stated unequivocally during the interview with FAZ correspondent Michael Martens. He pointed out that Bulgaria's stance in providing arms and humanitarian aid to Ukraine reflects a concerted effort to uphold international norms and resist destabilizing influences in the region.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister pushed back against assertions suggesting that peace could be achieved without the provision of weaponry to Ukraine, asserting, "It is obvious that in such a case, Russia would win the war." Denkov's remarks highlighted the strategic imperative of bolstering Ukraine's defensive capabilities in the face of external aggression.

Denkov's comments shed light on Bulgaria's diplomatic and strategic calculus in navigating the complexities of the Ukrainian conflict. He articulated concerns over potential Russian encroachments and underscored the paramount importance of adhering to established international norms and principles.

Regarding Bulgaria's commitment to supplying armored vehicles to Ukraine, Denkov acknowledged administrative delays but reiterated the government's unwavering resolve to fulfill its obligations within a specified timeframe. "We promised to deliver 100 armored vehicles to Ukraine in the summer of 2023," Denkov remarked, "and now, we commit to completing this delivery within 15 days."

In addition to addressing foreign policy challenges, Denkov discussed domestic political dynamics, particularly in light of the impending government rotation. He underscored the importance of maintaining equilibrium within the government and ensuring effective communication with foreign partners. "In every government, two members have direct access to foreign partners - the prime minister and the foreign minister," Denkov emphasized. "It is important to strike an appropriate balance to effectively convey Bulgaria's position on the international stage."

Denkov's interview with FAZ delved into various facets of Bulgaria's foreign and domestic policy landscape, offering insights into the country's strategic priorities and diplomatic engagements. The interview, conducted by Michael Martens, was published in the print edition of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on March 5, 2024.