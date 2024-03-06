Farmers Clash with Police During Warsaw Protest Against Ukrainian Grain (VIDEO)

Yulia Navalnaya Calls On Russians To Protest Against Putin On Election Day
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny, has called on Russians to participate in a nationwide protest on election day, March 17, at noon
Tensions erupted in Warsaw as protesting farmers clashed with police in a demonstration against EU climate policies and Ukrainian agricultural imports, threatening their livelihoods.
The protest, which began peacefully, turned chaotic as demonstrators set fires outside Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office and engaged in confrontations with law enforcement. Attempts to drive tractors into the city center were thwarted by police, leading to scuffles and reports of fireworks being thrown at officers.
⚡️ Some people are taken away by ambulance after clashes with police in #Warsaw, #Poland. A Black Hawk helicopter can be seen in the sky. pic.twitter.com/1vfUaDjxGw— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2024
Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski denied permission for the tractors, citing safety concerns for residents. Despite this, some farmers defied the ban, prompting a heavy police presence to maintain order.
The farmers, angered by what they perceive as threats to their industry, burned a coffin labeled "farmer killed by the Green Deal," referencing the EU's environmental policies. This symbolic act underscored their opposition to EU regulations and imports from Ukraine.
❗️ Clashes between protesting Polish #farmers and police continue in front of the #Sejm building in #Warsaw, #Poland. Several people are reported to be detained. pic.twitter.com/Svkq4znh6F— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2024
Following earlier discussions with Tusk, farmers were promised government action to address their grievances, including seeking EU restrictions on Ukrainian imports and revisions to the Green Deal. Despite these assurances, tensions remain high, leading to clashes during the protest.
The prime minister's invitation for further dialogue with farmers signals a willingness to address their concerns, but it remains to be seen whether these talks will lead to a resolution.
⚡️⚡️ Clashes broke out between protesting Polish #farmers and police in front of the Sejm building in #Warsaw, Poland— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2024
Police used stun grenades, water cannons and pepper gas to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/kGeTq3iOfs
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine's allies, including the Czech Republic, to demonstrate courage in the face of an "unstoppable" Russia,
An explosion rattled the vicinity of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' motorcade in Odesa
As tensions escalate in Ukraine, a night of relentless Russian airstrikes leaves devastation and casualties in its wake, spanning over five hours across various regions of the country
The party has started in Crimea as explosions rocked the region overnight, targeting the military ship "Sergey Kotov," resulting in its sinking
Ukrainian forces have managed to halt the advance of Russian troops near the eastern town of Avdiivka
Amidst the chaos and destruction of the 2+ year war in Ukraine, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as a four-month-old infant lost his life in his mother's embrace
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion