Farmers Clash with Police During Warsaw Protest Against Ukrainian Grain (VIDEO)

World » UKRAINE | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:07
Bulgaria: Farmers Clash with Police During Warsaw Protest Against Ukrainian Grain (VIDEO)

Tensions erupted in Warsaw as protesting farmers clashed with police in a demonstration against EU climate policies and Ukrainian agricultural imports, threatening their livelihoods.

The protest, which began peacefully, turned chaotic as demonstrators set fires outside Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office and engaged in confrontations with law enforcement. Attempts to drive tractors into the city center were thwarted by police, leading to scuffles and reports of fireworks being thrown at officers.

Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski denied permission for the tractors, citing safety concerns for residents. Despite this, some farmers defied the ban, prompting a heavy police presence to maintain order.

The farmers, angered by what they perceive as threats to their industry, burned a coffin labeled "farmer killed by the Green Deal," referencing the EU's environmental policies. This symbolic act underscored their opposition to EU regulations and imports from Ukraine.

Following earlier discussions with Tusk, farmers were promised government action to address their grievances, including seeking EU restrictions on Ukrainian imports and revisions to the Green Deal. Despite these assurances, tensions remain high, leading to clashes during the protest.

The prime minister's invitation for further dialogue with farmers signals a willingness to address their concerns, but it remains to be seen whether these talks will lead to a resolution.

