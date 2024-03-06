Explosion Near Mitsotakis' Motorcade During Visit to Odеsa!
An explosion rattled the vicinity of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' motorcade in Odesa, Ukraine, as he visited the city for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to reports from Greek TV channel "Sky".
The blast, which occurred approximately 200 meters from Mitsotakis' convoy, was reportedly caused by a drone attack targeting Zelensky's motorcade. Greek government sources confirmed the safety of the Greek delegation, stating that all members emerged unharmed from the incident. In response to the attack, Ukrainian security services swiftly directed the Greek motorcade to alter its route.
Following his visit to Odesa, Mitsotakis is scheduled to depart for Bucharest to attend the two-day congress of the European People's Party (EPP), commencing today.
Ukrainian media report an explosion in Odesa— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2024
According to Greek media reports, Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis were scheduled to meet in #Odesa today. pic.twitter.com/zmp5WN0yYL
President of Ukraine Zelensky at press-conference with PM of Greece in Odesa: there are dead and wounded in missile strike against Odesa today, and we've seen that strike(near delegation) https://t.co/gCTHGDLBRI pic.twitter.com/GUYZ6GWtY2— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) March 6, 2024
