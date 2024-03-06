Explosion Near Mitsotakis' Motorcade During Visit to Odеsa!

World » UKRAINE | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:35
Bulgaria: Explosion Near Mitsotakis' Motorcade During Visit to Odеsa!

An explosion rattled the vicinity of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' motorcade in Odesa, Ukraine, as he visited the city for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to reports from Greek TV channel "Sky".

The blast, which occurred approximately 200 meters from Mitsotakis' convoy, was reportedly caused by a drone attack targeting Zelensky's motorcade. Greek government sources confirmed the safety of the Greek delegation, stating that all members emerged unharmed from the incident. In response to the attack, Ukrainian security services swiftly directed the Greek motorcade to alter its route.

Following his visit to Odesa, Mitsotakis is scheduled to depart for Bucharest to attend the two-day congress of the European People's Party (EPP), commencing today.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: explosion, odesa, mitsotakis, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Macron Urges Courage Amid Russia's Threats: Calls for Resolute Action!

|

Bulgarian PM Denkov Affirms Support for Ukraine in FAZ Interview

|

Kyiv Agrees To Trade Restrictions With The EU And Poland

|

Legal Action Against Russian Military Figures by ICC for Ukraine War Crimes

|

Bulgarian Armored Personnel Carriers Bound for Ukraine Depart After Lengthy Delay

|

Boyko Borissov Promises Support to Belarusian Opposition Figure Tsikhanouskaya

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Macron Urges Courage Amid Russia's Threats: Calls for Resolute Action!

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine's allies, including the Czech Republic, to demonstrate courage in the face of an "unstoppable" Russia,

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 19:00

Farmers Clash with Police During Warsaw Protest Against Ukrainian Grain (VIDEO)

Tensions erupted in Warsaw as protesting farmers clashed with police in a demonstration against EU climate policies and Ukrainian agricultural imports

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:07

Russian Strikes Continue: Casualties Reported in Ukrainian Regions - EU To Seize Russian Assets

As tensions escalate in Ukraine, a night of relentless Russian airstrikes leaves devastation and casualties in its wake, spanning over five hours across various regions of the country

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22

Another One: Ukrainian Naval Drones Sink Russian Warship in Crimea!

The party has started in Crimea as explosions rocked the region overnight, targeting the military ship "Sergey Kotov," resulting in its sinking

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 09:27

Russian Forces Halted Near Avdiivka For Now

Ukrainian forces have managed to halt the advance of Russian troops near the eastern town of Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Odesa: Infant Perishes in Mother's Arms During Russian Attack

Amidst the chaos and destruction of the 2+ year war in Ukraine, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as a four-month-old infant lost his life in his mother's embrace

World » Ukraine | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 09:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria