Explosion Near Mitsotakis' Motorcade During Visit to Odеsa!

An explosion rattled the vicinity of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' motorcade in Odesa, Ukraine, as he visited the city for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to reports from Greek TV channel "Sky".

The blast, which occurred approximately 200 meters from Mitsotakis' convoy, was reportedly caused by a drone attack targeting Zelensky's motorcade. Greek government sources confirmed the safety of the Greek delegation, stating that all members emerged unharmed from the incident. In response to the attack, Ukrainian security services swiftly directed the Greek motorcade to alter its route.

Following his visit to Odesa, Mitsotakis is scheduled to depart for Bucharest to attend the two-day congress of the European People's Party (EPP), commencing today.

According to Greek media reports, Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis were scheduled to meet in #Odesa today. pic.twitter.com/zmp5WN0yYL — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2024