EPP Urges Austria to Support Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Accession

World » EU | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:27
Bulgaria: EPP Urges Austria to Support Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Accession

Manfred Weber, the chairman of the European People's Party (EPP), emphasized the urgency of Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen Area, urging Austrian parties to support the move. Speaking at the EPP congress in Bucharest, Weber addressed concerns raised by Austrian conservatives regarding Schengen accession, stating the need to garner support from all Austrian parties for the inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania.

"We want to see Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen as soon as possible," Weber affirmed during the press conference. He highlighted the importance of convincing Austrian parties to back the accession of the two countries into the Schengen Area.

Nicolae Ciuca, chairman of the Romanian National Liberal Party, echoed Weber's sentiments, expressing hope for support for full Schengen accession at the EPP congress. He emphasized the significance of Romania's inclusion in the land border aspect of the Schengen Area, particularly for the Romanian diaspora residing abroad.

Ciuca stressed the importance of listing Schengen accession as a goal in the final document of the EPP congress, emphasizing the need for Romania to enter the Schengen Area by land as soon as possible.

The discussions at the EPP congress in Bucharest underscored the efforts to expedite the accession process for Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, with a focus on garnering support from Austrian parties and addressing concerns surrounding the expansion of the border-free zone.

