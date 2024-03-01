2023 Records Highest Migrant Deaths in a Decade: UN Report

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) disclosed today that the year 2023 witnessed the highest number of migrant fatalities in the past decade, as reported by AFP.

The toll is staggering, with at least 8,565 individuals losing their lives on migrant routes globally throughout the year. This grim milestone surpasses all records since data collection began, marking 2023 as the deadliest year for migrants in recent memory.

According to the IOM, the increase in casualties by 20% compared to the previous year is a stark reminder of the urgent need for intervention to prevent further loss of life. The organization issued a statement underscoring the critical nature of the situation and urging immediate action.

The harrowing statistics of 2023 outstrip even the notorious year of 2016, which previously held the record for the highest number of migrant deaths at 8,084.

The IOM points to the lack of safe and regular migration routes as a primary factor driving migrants to undertake perilous journeys through illegal means and precarious conditions. Despite ongoing efforts to address the issue, the absence of viable alternatives continues to pose a significant threat to the safety and well-being of migrants worldwide.

Among the various migration routes, the Mediterranean stands out as the deadliest, with at least 3,129 individuals reported dead or missing along its treacherous waters this year.