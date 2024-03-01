2023 Records Highest Migrant Deaths in a Decade: UN Report

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: 2023 Records Highest Migrant Deaths in a Decade: UN Report Wikimedia Commons

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) disclosed today that the year 2023 witnessed the highest number of migrant fatalities in the past decade, as reported by AFP.

The toll is staggering, with at least 8,565 individuals losing their lives on migrant routes globally throughout the year. This grim milestone surpasses all records since data collection began, marking 2023 as the deadliest year for migrants in recent memory.

According to the IOM, the increase in casualties by 20% compared to the previous year is a stark reminder of the urgent need for intervention to prevent further loss of life. The organization issued a statement underscoring the critical nature of the situation and urging immediate action.

The harrowing statistics of 2023 outstrip even the notorious year of 2016, which previously held the record for the highest number of migrant deaths at 8,084.

The IOM points to the lack of safe and regular migration routes as a primary factor driving migrants to undertake perilous journeys through illegal means and precarious conditions. Despite ongoing efforts to address the issue, the absence of viable alternatives continues to pose a significant threat to the safety and well-being of migrants worldwide.

Among the various migration routes, the Mediterranean stands out as the deadliest, with at least 3,129 individuals reported dead or missing along its treacherous waters this year.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, deadliest, UN, Mediterranean

Related Articles:

Controversy Erupts in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Claims of Criminal Migrants Returned from Germany

Tensions flared in Bulgaria's parliament today as the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) raised concerns over the return of migrants with criminal records from Germany, sparking a heated debate in the plenary hall

Politics | March 1, 2024, Friday // 13:16

Bulgaria Reports More Migrants Returned than Accepted Since Year's Start

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov revealed that Bulgaria has exceeded its acceptance quota under the Dublin Agreement, returning more migrants to their countries of origin than it has received since the beginning of the year

Politics | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Austria Mulls Extension of Border Controls Amid Migrant Influx

Austria is considering prolonging border controls with its Schengen neighbors due to the surge in migrant arrivals

World » EU | February 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22

Charter Flight from Vienna Brings Migrants to Sofia

A charter flight from Vienna brought approximately 10 migrants to Sofia Airport

Politics | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 13:51

Bulgarian Border Ship Rescues 44 Migrants Near Lesvos

Off the coast of Lesvos, the Bulgarian border ship "Balchik" has rescued 44 migrants, including 10 children, who were in distress

Society » Incidents | February 9, 2024, Friday // 17:35

Austrian Attempts to Return Migrants to Bulgaria Hindered by Untraceability

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov revealed that Austria's attempts to return migrants to Bulgaria, in accordance with the Dublin Agreement, have encountered substantial difficulties, with the majority of the migrants being untraceable

Politics | February 9, 2024, Friday // 16:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian PM Denkov Affirms Support for Ukraine in FAZ Interview

In an exclusive interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov articulated the nation's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in its quest to restore pre-war order

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 18:33

Borissov: "No Hope" as Bulgaria Might Head to Elections

In Bucharest, amid the ongoing EPP congress, GERB leader Boyko Borissov conveyed a sense of resignation

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Yulia Navalnaya Calls On Russians To Protest Against Putin On Election Day

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny, has called on Russians to participate in a nationwide protest on election day, March 17, at noon

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:50

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria: No Elections, But Governance Must Come with Reforms

The political landscape in Bulgaria sees tensions rise as "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) responds to accusations from GERB regarding the hastened resignation of the government

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44

Bulgarian Parliament Approved the Resignation of the "Denkov" Cabinet

The Bulgarian parliament has entered a crucial phase of political negotiations as it approved the resignation of the "Denkov" cabinet

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34

Kyiv Agrees To Trade Restrictions With The EU And Poland

Ukraine is willing to accept limitations on its trade with the EU as a means to resolve a contentious political disagreement with Poland, according to the Ukrainian trade minister, reported by the Financial Times

Politics | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria