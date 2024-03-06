Borissov: "No Hope" as Bulgaria Might Head to Elections
In Bucharest, amid the ongoing EPP congress, GERB leader Boyko Borissov conveyed a sense of resignation
Moscow has officially voiced its dissatisfaction with European Union (EU) ambassadors who refused to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, citing concerns over interference in Russia's upcoming presidential elections.
According to reports from the Interfax news agency, Lavrov had sought a meeting with EU ambassadors to advise them against meddling in the Russian elections. However, the ambassadors declined the invitation, sparking frustration from Moscow.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, condemned the ambassadors' decision, calling it "an anomalous diplomatic practice" that violates the principles of ambassadorial duties. Zakharova expressed dismay that the ambassadors had instead attended trials and rallies, where they allegedly attempted to influence Russian youth.
In response, Moscow demanded an explanation from the EU ambassadors regarding their activities in Russia and questioned the purpose of their presence in the country.
The incident underscores escalating tensions between Russia and the EU ahead of the presidential elections, raising questions about diplomatic relations and interference allegations.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russia has labeled Garry Kasparov, the renowned opposition figure and former world chess champion, as a terrorist, according to the financial regulator "Rosfinmonitoring"
Today, the Hague's International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants targeting high-ranking military figures from Russia
In a significant move reflecting shifting dynamics in global oil trade, Turkey's Dortyol terminal, a key Mediterranean oil hub, has announced its decision to cease accepting Russian oil imports
The Kremlin has accused Germany's Bundeswehr of orchestrating plans to strike Russian territory, following the release of a leaked recording purportedly capturing discussions among high-ranking German military officials
The presidential election season in Russia kicked off ahead of schedule in the country's northernmost territory, the Franz Josef Land archipelago located in the Arctic Ocean
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil giant Rosneft has announced plans to divest its assets in Germany,
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion