EU Ambassadors Reject Lavrov Meeting, Angering Moscow

World » RUSSIA | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:03
Bulgaria: EU Ambassadors Reject Lavrov Meeting, Angering Moscow @Wikimedia Commons

Moscow has officially voiced its dissatisfaction with European Union (EU) ambassadors who refused to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, citing concerns over interference in Russia's upcoming presidential elections.

According to reports from the Interfax news agency, Lavrov had sought a meeting with EU ambassadors to advise them against meddling in the Russian elections. However, the ambassadors declined the invitation, sparking frustration from Moscow.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, condemned the ambassadors' decision, calling it "an anomalous diplomatic practice" that violates the principles of ambassadorial duties. Zakharova expressed dismay that the ambassadors had instead attended trials and rallies, where they allegedly attempted to influence Russian youth.

In response, Moscow demanded an explanation from the EU ambassadors regarding their activities in Russia and questioned the purpose of their presence in the country.

The incident underscores escalating tensions between Russia and the EU ahead of the presidential elections, raising questions about diplomatic relations and interference allegations.

