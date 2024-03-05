Say Goodbye to Queues: Today Sofia Airport Launched the Smart Boarding Pass System

Passengers traveling through Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport are now greeted with a modern convenience as six new electronic self-check counters for boarding cards have been unveiled. Deputy Minister of Transport Ana Natova and executive director of the airport's concessionaire company, Jesus Caballero, introduced the innovative system aimed at enhancing passenger experience.

The newly installed electronic counters boast a remarkable capacity, capable of processing approximately 10 to 12 passengers per counter per minute. Among the six counters, one is specifically designed to cater to individuals with limited mobility, ensuring inclusivity. The system efficiently reads both electronic and paper boarding passes, reflecting the concessionaire company's commitment to streamlining operations and enhancing security.

CEO Jesus Caballero emphasized the multifaceted benefits of the new system, stating, "This will not only improve the passenger experience but also enhance efficiency, as e-counters have three times the capacity of traditional counters, while also bolstering security measures."

With over 120 airports worldwide already employing similar smart systems, Sofia Airport marks a significant milestone as the first in Bulgaria to implement such technology. Looking ahead, Jesus Caballero announced plans to extend the automated system to baggage check-in by the end of the year, further elevating the airport's operational standards.

The introduction of electronic counters not only reduces waiting times for passengers but also aligns with the overarching goals of European airports. Deputy Minister Anna Natova underscored the importance of security and convenience in fostering airport development, particularly as Sofia Airport prepares to become an access point to the Schengen area.

"I am pleased that, as Sofia Airport transitions to facilitate travel within the Schengen area, the concessionaire has taken proactive steps to implement a modern automatic system for checking passengers' boarding cards," emphasized Deputy Minister Anna Natova.