GOP Hopeful Nikki Haley Concedes: Trump Dominance Prevails!

World | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00
CNN has reported, citing sources familiar with her plans, that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will announce her exit from the presidential race. Haley, who emerged as the sole rival to former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary campaign, faced a setback on Super Tuesday, winning only 43 of the Republican delegates compared to Trump's 764.

Despite vowing to stay in the race through Super Tuesday, Haley's defeat in various primaries signaled a challenging path forward. Notably, she achieved her first victory over Trump in the Washington, DC Republican primary, garnering nearly 63 percent of the vote according to Republican Party officials. However, Trump's dominance in other contests, including caucuses in Missouri and Idaho, and a Republican convention in Michigan, solidified his position as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

Haley's expected withdrawal from the presidential race marks a significant development in the Republican primary landscape, setting the stage for Trump's likely nomination. The announcement is anticipated to take place in Charleston, South Carolina, where Haley will deliver remarks at 10 a.m. ET.

The news comes as both President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump secured substantial delegate hauls in Super Tuesday primaries across states like California and Texas, inching closer to their parties' nominations and foreshadowing a potential rematch for the White House in November.

