We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria: No Elections, But Governance Must Come with Reforms

The political landscape in Bulgaria sees tensions rise as "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) responds to accusations from GERB regarding the hastened resignation of the government. Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of WCC-DB, asserts their commitment to keeping promises, emphasizing that the government's resignation after nine months of governance was in line with their pledge.

Petkov clarifies that while they do not advocate for elections, they also refuse governance without necessary reforms. Addressing the negotiation process, he highlights the importance of maintaining a constructive dialogue with the aim of avoiding elections. The negotiation team, comprised of leaders themselves, seeks to ensure timely decision-making and foster productive discussions.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev announced the commencement of negotiations between WCC-DB and GERB regarding the rotation of the cabinet. Anticipating minimal changes in the government's composition, Vassilev scheduled talks with Mariya Gabriel over the weekend, expressing optimism about reaching an agreement.

Reflecting on his tenure as Finance Minister, Vasilev defended his performance, citing the successful implementation of budgetary measures. Responding to criticism from GERB leader Boyko Borissov, Vasilev maintained confidence in his work and refrained from engaging in personal critiques.

Regarding his potential role in the cabinet post-rotation, Vassilev defered to the National Assembly's decision, highlighting the importance of regulatory mechanisms in the negotiation process.